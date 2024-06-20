Can Fairy Godmother land a third Albany in a row for Ballydoyle?

The last two winners of the Albany have arrived on the back of a win in the Group 3 Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas and Fairy Godmother bids to make it three in a row in Friday’s opener.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained filly still had plenty to do with a furlong to go at Naas but picked up in the style of a good horse to get on top in the final 50 yards. Quicker ground shouldn’t be an issue for this Night Of Thunder filly and the stiff finish at Ascot could play to her strengths.

Karl Burke has enjoyed recent success in this race with Dandalla in 2020 and this year saddles Liberalised , who won a Hamilton maiden on her only start. That didn’t look like the strongest maiden, but she was a late foal who looked green in the closing stages and is another who gave the impression this stiffer test will suit.

This is a two-year-old race missing from Wesley Ward’s Royal Ascot CV but there are a few reasons to think Burning Pine can break his Albany duck.

The daughter of Nyquist showed plenty of early speed when winning a dirt maiden at Keeneland in April and that form is working out, with the runner-up winning a valuable Churchill Downs maiden against a field of colts and the fourth winning subsequently too. Her half-brother, Neat, was a winner on turf in a 1m½f Grade 3, so the switch of surface and step up in trip could both suit.

No jockey has enjoyed more success in this race than Jamie Spencer and he rides Simmering for Ollie Sangster, whose grandfather's famous colours have already been in the winner's enclosure this week thanks to 80-1 Coventry winner Rashabar. She was the last one off the bridle when third in a £20,000 race at York on her debut and it’s worth noting she was sent off favourite for that contest.

Murphy looking for more celebrations

Amy Murphy has already played a big part in one Royal Ascot success and she aims to get her own piece of the action with her first runners of the week.

Asfoora, winner of the King Charles III Stakes for Australia on day one, has been lodging at Murphy's Newmarket stable, which sends out Hot Darling and Convo in the Albany Stakes.

Hot Darling is unbeaten in two starts in France, having claimed a Listed success at Vichy last month, and carries the silks of Tuesday's Queen Anne-winning owner Nurlan Bizakov following her 460,000gns purchase last week.

"I'm delighted to get Mr Bizakov in the yard and hopefully we can get off to a good start," said Murphy. "She's in good form and has done everything we've asked of her."

Silvestre de Sousa, who teamed up with Bizakov to win the Queen Anne on Charyn, rides Hot Darling, with Tom Marquand partnering Saint-Cloud maiden winner Convo, who might have been overlooked in the betting.

"She's well overpriced," Murphy said. "She was second in a Listed race against the colts last time. She won a maiden as she liked and then was too keen at Salisbury. I think she'll way outrun her odds."

Murphy joined in the celebrations following Asfoora's Group 1 success for trainer Henry Dwyer and owners Noor Elaine Farm.

She added: "It was fabulous and I'm absolutely delighted for them all. They had a big party and the mare has come out of it in great form."

Wesley Ward, trainer of Burning Pine

She's done very well and has been training well. We've always been thinking about Royal Ascot since she won at Keeneland. I think she wants this trip as she's going to be a mile-plus horse.

Adrian Murray, trainer of California Dreamer

She ran a very good race last time at Naas. I'd be expecting a big step up from her. David [Egan] said if he'd ridden her a bit differently last time, she might have won and she has come on an awful lot since. She's a very nice filly.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Cradle Of Love

She threw away a maiden last time and has the blinkers on here. We've thought she was the type who could be better in black-type races and it would be fantastic if she could sneak into the places.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Fairy Godmother and Heavens Gate

Fairy Godmother seems very well and we were all delighted with the way she won at Naas. She quickened up like a smart filly there and she's always worked like a lovely type. She seems to have come forward since Naas and the Albany was always the plan afterwards. Heavens Gate ran a lovely race on her debut at Navan and took a nice step forward to win at the Curragh. She's a nice filly and seems in good form.

Karl Burke, trainer of Liberalised

We were originally going to save her for the Empress Stakes at Newmarket, but she worked really well last Tuesday, so we decided to give her a chance in this. She's in really good form. I'm not sure how strong the race she won at Hamilton was but she's a late foal and she certainly took a step forward from that.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Mountain Breeze

She goes to Ascot in good order, having won both her starts. She brings in a bit of experience, which I feel is needed in these two-year-old races. She was impressive over six furlongs on her latest start and looks a live player.

John Quinn, joint-trainer of Royalty Bay

She's a filly we like. She did it well first time but obviously this is a big step up in class. She's in good form and we expect her to run well. She was a bit green on her debut but she overcame it and finished well. She's a nice mover who's quite light on her feet and she should be fine with the ground.

Ollie Sangster, trainer of Simmering

She's a nice filly. We thought she would win at York but the ground was probably a little slow for her and she bumped into a good horse in the winner, who has now won a Group 3. She should run a nice race.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Substitute

She's had two starts so far and Charlie Johnston's horses have been in really good form in the last two weeks. I hope she can run really well.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

