'He's a very nice type of horse and his work has been good' - analysis and quotes for a competitive Brocklesby

The modern Brocklesby Stakes is more likely to be discussed by the Pattern Committee than it is to be won again by one of Bill Turner's special projects. Turner's association with the race, which he last won in 2011, stems from a time when the Brocklesby was often taken by the best-readied two-year-old. Now it is won by the best two-year-old that happens to be ready.

Last year that was Persian Force, who subsequently won the July Stakes, placed in three Group 1s and is now enjoying his first year as a stallion. His winning RPR of 99 is the highest recorded in the race by a clear 6lb and is emblematic of the increased importance of the Brocklesby in the early weeks of the season.

Interestingly, that trend applies to the depth of the race more than the outright strength. The graphic below shows the rolling five-year average of the performance required to finish first, second, third and fourth in the Brocklesby. Persian Force aside, the top two slots are essentially flat over the last decade. It is filling the minor places that has become harder in recent times.

That is partly because virtually all the big yards known for their early two-year-olds tend to fire at least one arrow at the Brocklesby. In recent years Mark Johnston and Richard Fahey have won twice, while Richard Hannon sent out Persian Force 12 months ago.

Interestingly, none of those yards is represented here. Amo Racing, owners of Persian Force, have the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained , who is clearly respected for all you would not pick him out on pedigree.

There are also plenty of other trainers who are associated with early types: Karl Burke (), Tom Dascombe (), David Evans (, ) and even Bill Turner ().

With no form to go on and a melange of pedigrees (Valadero is bred for middle distances), it is difficult to make a selection in the Brocklesby with confidence. But punters should know that these days it is bound to be an informative race, potentially all the way to Royal Ascot.

Amo back to try again

There is no severe weather forecast for Doncaster on Saturday afternoon but lightning could still strike twice on Town Moor.

Amo Racing took the opening Brocklesby Stakes by storm last year when €225,000 purchase Persian Force blew away his rivals, bounding home nearly five lengths clear in the first two-year-old race of the season.

Twelve months on his owners are trying again with another expensively purchased colt in Valadero, who fetched €250,000 in the sale ring last September.

Persian Force: winner of last year's Brocklesby Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

He is trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis, who said: "He's a very nice type of horse and his work has been good.

"He should cope with conditions, he's done two nice pieces of work on soft ground, and he should stay well — the five furlongs will take a bit of getting.

"He'll be better the further he goes and I can see him getting seven furlongs by the end of the season."

What they say

Robyn Brisland, trainer of and

We were third last year with Jiffy Boy and these are similar types, they've been very straightforward and should be able to cope mentally. I wouldn't be going if I didn't think they had half a reasonable chance. They're both precocious horses who seem to be up to the standard and fingers crossed they'll run well. They're different types but they're both okay.

David Evans, trainer of Go To Work and Part Time Britain

Go To Work would be the sharper of the two but I don't know whether he'll go through that ground. Part Time Britain should be staying on.

Tony Coyle, trainer of

He's a lovely, big horse but he'll come on for it. It's a proper gamble whether he'll handle the ground and if he's in the first eight I'll be happy.

Karl Burke, trainer of Indication Call

I'm pretty sure he'll like the softer ground and I think he has a lot more ability than he shows us at home. He'll improve for the run and hopefully can run a nice race.

Karl Burke: has Indication Call entered in the Brocklesby Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Old Chums

I can only compare him with my other early two-year-olds but he's the first one who's ready, he's got a great mind, he tries hard and — in my opinion — he's got a real chance.

John Quinn, trainer of

He's a grand horse but I'm not enamoured with his draw, he's out on a limb in one. But if has a bit of luck in running he should run a race.

Adrian Nicholls, trainer of

He came to hand very early and is a lovely horse. He's done everything I've asked of him nicely. The testing ground is an unknown — as it is for all of them — but I think he will go on it. He'll come on for it and is one for the future.

Grant Tuer, trainer of

I don't know whether she'll handle the heavy ground. But she's a nice early two-year-old and if this isn't her day she'll have one coming soon.

Reporting by David Carr

