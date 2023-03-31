Brave Emperor bids to keep Kentucky Derby dream alive for Middleham Park in £100,000 Chelmsford race

Middleham Park Racing hope their Kentucky Derby dream will still be alive after Brave Emperor contests the feature Woodford Reserve Cardinal Conditions Stakes () at Chelmsford on Saturday evening.

The £100,000 contest is the final European leg of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series, with Brave Emperor, a winner of the previous leg at Kempton, tied with the Aidan O’Brien-trained Cairo at the top of the standings.

A first-five finish would be enough for the Archie Watson-trained Brave Emperor to become the European series winner – so long as he finishes in front of Stormy Entry, the only other Kentucky Derby nominee in this mile contest.

Middleham Park Racing paid $6,000 (£4,847/€5,517) this week to nominate Brave Emperor for the first leg of the US Triple Crown, and victory in this race would seal a guaranteed start at Churchill Downs on May 6.

Tom Palin, a partner in Middleham Park Racing, said: “You have to speculate to accumulate in this game and it only really came on our radar after his Kempton win.

“It’s a very competitive race, but hopefully he can show up well again. He was tough at the finish at Kempton and we don’t quite know the ceiling with him yet. If he tops the series it will give us a nice dilemma to consider.”

The owners are doubly represented with the George Scott-trained Coco Jack, who was fifth behind Brave Emperor last time but is fancied to fare better.

“He’s very honest and we feel he’s up to this level,” said Palin. “Things didn’t go to plan at Kempton, but he’s better than that and could be an interesting each-way player.”

The Willie Browne-trained Stormy Entry runs in the colours of prominent US owner Charles Fipke, and was nominated for the Kentucky Derby earlier this year.

Seamie Heffernan’s mount has won two of his four starts and finished third behind Cairo in the Patton Stakes at Dundalk last month – one of seven races in the European series.

The unbeaten Iconic Moment heads the betting for James Tate and once again takes on stablemate New Definition, the pair having finished first and second in the Listed Spring Cup at Lingfield last month.

The Road to the Kentucky Derby comes to a close in the US on April 15, and the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park () and Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park () are two key weekend trials.

Forte is the star name in the Florida Derby. He heads the betting at 3-1 for the Kentucky Derby on the back of three top-level wins at two, including victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

The Todd Pletcher-trained colt sits fourth in the series standings and returned with an easy Grade 2 win at this track last month. He is partnered by regular rider Irad Ortiz Jr in the 12-runner race.

Rocket Can, trained by Bill Mott, finished second to Forte last time and contests the Arkansas Derby. Another Forte formline is tested in the race, with the Steve Asmussen-trained Red Route One, who finished third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, sporting blinkers for the first time. The winners of the Florida Derby and Arkansas Derby are awarded 100 points in the standings.

