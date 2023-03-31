'We've always thought a lot of him' - trainer quotes and analysis for the Cammidge Stakes

As with many early season minor Pattern events, generally the most interesting horses in the Cammidge Trophy tend to get beaten.

Last year it was fourth-placed Garrus who best represented the form. He went on to win a Group 3 in France and followed that with a placed effort in the Prix Maurice de Gheest. The winner Volatile Analyst ran five more times in 2022, faced 74 rivals and beat only eight of them home. A similar fate befell Royal Commando after he won the 2021 Cammidge, ahead of relative luminaries Emaraaty Ana, Brando and Summerghand.

The above is essentially code for: most of these horses are coming off a break, do not expect many to be fit. As with a lot of similar contests the real puzzle can be identifying a horse's main aim.

Commanche Falls is an excellent demonstration of how difficult a task that can be. While he has been laser-targeted to win the last two Stewards' Cups, he has also finished first, first and second on his last three seasonal returns.

El Caballo is assumed to be an early season horse, partly because he did not run after the Commonwealth Cup last year. His Sandy Lane win last May would put him among the leaders on form in this field, although he was fit then from an all-weather campaign.

King's Lynn won the Temple Stakes on the same card last May and that brought his Haydock record to a perfect two from two. He has won at Haydock and Doncaster only – his form figures here read 1221, so he seems among the likelier types to have been revved up for this.

Asjad also seemed to improve for softer ground and for being freshened up late last season. In fairness, he was simply progressive for his new trainer James Horton in 2022 and will be worth watching out for this season, whether or not he wins the Cammidge.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Hannon: We've always thought a lot of Ehraz

Richard Hannon describes this season as “a big one” for Ehraz and hopes the sprinter can make a winning return in this Listed event.

The Shadwell Estate Company-owned four-year-old was a short-head second in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury before finishing sixth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Ehraz was gelded at the end of the campaign and should have more to offer in this division, with his trainer not concerned by the anticipated testing ground at Doncaster.

Hannon, who won this race with Tupi in 2017, said: “Jim Crowley rode him in the week and feels the soft ground will suit him. It’s going to be quite testing, but he might just love it.

“I’ve been very happy with his work. We’ve always thought a lot of him and this is a big season for him.”

What they say

James Horton, trainer of Asjad

He likes the track and soft ground and hopefully goes there with a live chance. He needs a bit of luck in his races given the way he is ridden.

Michael Dods, trainer of Commanche Falls

He’s gone well fresh previously but has never run this early in the year. We felt we’d give this a go as there’s limited options for him with his rating. He seems well but will come on for the run.

Karl Burke, trainer of El Caballo and Fast Response

El Caballo is a class horse and has been working very well. He'll come on for the run but we're very hopeful for this season. Fast Response ended last season in great form and she goes particularly well at Doncaster. The testing ground is a plus for her. I expect her to improve for this, but she could run a big race.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Tactical

He’s an exciting horse to have. He’s been gelded, and his work has been pleasing. I fear he’s a few pounds wrong at the weights, but on his best two-year-old form he’d be interesting.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Vadream

She’s had a few pings round the all-weather this year, but I don’t think going round a bend suits her particularly well. Her record on soft ground is very good and if she can reproduce her Champions Sprint run she will go very close.

Adrian Nicholls, trainer of Wilderness Girl

She’s a lovely filly to have in the yard. We’re dropping her back to six furlongs and hope her stamina can come into play on this testing ground. She’s done everything right at home and conditions are in her favour.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

