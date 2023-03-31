'It looks a very good, very competitive race this year' - can Al Mubhir stamp his class on the Lincoln field?

William Haggas, who has won the Lincoln four times, believes it is a particularly strong, competitive race this year.

The Newmarket trainer feels “one of about ten” could realistically land the traditional curtain-raiser to the Flat turf season as he prepares to unleash his two fancied contenders Al Mubhir and Montassib at a potentially bottomless Town Moor.

Frankel colt Al Mubhir has undergone wind surgery since stamping himself a likely prime contender for Lincoln honours with a comfortable heavy-ground Haydock victory in October.

“He’ll be fine at the trip and on the ground,” Haggas said. “He should run well, but it looks a very good, very competitive race this year. Any one of about ten could win it.”

Stablemate Montassib may be a bigger price, but the five-year-old gelding has strong claims of his own on the back of a second to Wanees under 9st 10lb at Haydock in September.

“He’s fine,” the trainer said. “Whether he truly stays a mile on that sort of ground we don’t really know. I think he’ll get the trip and if he does he’s sure to run well too.”

Channon happy with 'very unexposed' Majestic

Mick Channon landed last year’s Lincoln with Johan and hopes are high his son Jack can continue the bright start to his career by repeating the family feat courtesy of Majestic.

The five-year-old won the Cambridgeshire last September on just his ninth career start and there should be plenty more to come from him this year.

“He’s in great form, and we’re delighted to have got in,” the trainer said. “All his preparation has gone to plan, and he remains a very unexposed horse at the foot of the weights.

“We think he’ll stay a mile and a quarter this year, so if it turns into a stamina test that won’t be a concern.”

Majestic competes off a 7lb higher mark than when successful at Newmarket, but Channon believes he has taken another step forward during the winter.

He said: “He's been pleasing us in his work and has definitely improved since Newmarket. He’s off a career-high mark, but we think there’s more to come.”

What they say

David Menuisier, trainer of Migration

He proved competitive in the big handicaps last year. After finishing second in the Spring Cup we had a little hiccup with him, but he returned at Ascot in October and was unlucky in the Balmoral. We know he enjoys big-field handicaps and the ground shouldn’t be a problem. I'm hoping for a good performance.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Awaal and Croupier

Both are in great order and go into the race with the right sort of profile for a Lincoln. The ground should suit Awaal. He won well on heavy ground at Redcar last autumn.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Witch Hunter

He's fit and will love the ground. I think he's drawn on the right side [stall 20] and he might just represent a bit of value.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Atrium

He’s in good form. This has been the plan since he was balloted out of the Balmoral at Ascot in October. His record on soft ground is very good, and he has won over the course and distance. He's got to take another big step forward to win a race like this, but I'm hopeful he can do so.

Charlie Fellowes: saddles Atrium in the Lincoln

John Quinn, trainer of Safe Voyage and Empirestateofmind

Both are fit and well. It'll be hard for Safe Voyage but he's in good form and will love the ground. Empirestateofmind is younger and had a good season last year. He's gone up plenty for being just touched off a few times so we're claiming off him.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Wanees

I'd imagine the ground will be bottomless, with further rain forecast. He has some form on soft, but I can’t be certain he’ll handle the conditions. He’s in great form, though, and we’ve had our eyes on this race since last autumn. The straight mile should suit, and I think he’ll get further as the season progresses.

Karl Burke, trainer of Eilean Dubh

He's working very well but the draw is a concern [stall one]. He ran well for a long way at Wolverhampton and should have come on for that. He'll love the soft ground.

Roger Fell, trainer of Toshizou

The ground will be very testing, but he's gone okay on soft in the past. He showed some useful form with Joseph O’Brien, and we’ll give it our best shot. He could be drawn okay, but he hasn’t done as much work as our Spring Mile runner Harswell Duke. I’d say he goes there 90 per cent fit.

James Horton, trainer of Encourageable

He's had a very good prep, he's won on soft ground and goes there off a nice weight. He's lightly raced and hopefully should continue to progress this year.

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Helm Rock

He’ll love the conditions and has done plenty of work. He’s got to run the race of his life to be there at the finish, but he kept improving last season.

Harriet Bethell, trainer of Yanifer

He was a progressive horse last season and we hope we haven’t got to the bottom of him just yet. He usually runs over seven furlongs, but stays a mile well. I'm hopeful he'll handle the ground better than the others.

Read our Saturday previews:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.