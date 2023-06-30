'He should be unbeaten at Newcastle' - quotes and analysis for the Chipchase Stakes

You might not have expected the Newcastle's Chipchase Stakes and Newmarket's Criterion Stakes being on the same afternoon to cause many issues. Yet half the field for this race made their last start over the Criterion's seven-furlong trip, so the proximity of the two races could be something to address in future.

It is also worth noting that in this particular timetable clash, the all-weather race 'won'. The Criterion has attracted six horses who will be all too familiar for followers of seven-furlong Group races. The Chipchase has yielded a bigger and more dynamic field. This adds to recent indications that this is a race on the up since it joined the small band of British Group races held perennially on synthetics.

The sprinters have the better of the early betting. Tiber Flow represents last year's winning connections of William Haggas and Tom Marquand, but he is nowhere near as exciting as Sense Of Duty was when she won this 12 months ago. Nor does he get all the allowances she did.

At this time last year Brad The Brief was also set to contest the best sprints. Since winning a Group 2 at the Curragh last May, he has run only once in the Champions Series Sprint. He is regarded as quite ground-dependent on turf. On admittedly limited evidence, he should have no issues with Tapeta.

Newcastle's straight six furlongs rises 20 feet from start to finish. Almost all of that is in the last two and a half furlongs, making it a stiff track which catches out borderline short-runners. For this reason punters should not be too sniffy about the chances of the distance-droppers. Some of them have the most attractive profiles in the race.

Of particular interest is Spycatcher. He advanced his form when duffing up a smart field at Thirsk and then finished fourth in the Victoria Cup. Although he flopped in this race last year, it turned out to be his last run for ten months, so it is fair to assume that something was amiss.

His previous run over six furlongs was a second in the Duke Of York Stakes, behind one Highfield Princess. Before that he was beaten a head in the All-Weather Sprint Final over this course and distance.

His form ties in with that of Mount Athos, who has had a wind op since finishing third at Thirsk as 13-8 favourite. It is understandable Mount Athos and stablemate Iconic Moment are popular, given their unexposed profiles, but neither makes as much appeal as Spycatcher or Buckingham Palace winner Witch Hunter.

It could pay to go with the Flow

Tiber Flow will attempt to emulate last year's winner Sense Of Duty by providing trainer William Haggas with successive victories in the Chipchase.

The four-year-old won his first two starts on the Newcastle all-weather and was narrowly beaten by El Caballo over this trip on All-Weather Championships finals day last year.

Tiber Flow later posted some solid efforts on turf, including winning a Listed race at Newbury and was second to the ill-fated Creative Force at Haydock last time.

Tiber Flow (maroon): bids to give William Haggas successive Chipchase Stakes wins Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The son of Caravaggio has worked nicely on the watered gallop in Newmarket in recent weeks and Haggas is looking forward to his return.

He said: “Tiber Flow has a chance, although he’s drawn a bit out on the wing. He likes the all-weather and has a good record at Newcastle and should be unbeaten there really, as he should have won on finals day last year. He’s in good form at home and should give another good account.”

What they say

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Brad The Brief

I genuinely couldn’t be happier with him. After his last bit of work his rider got off him and said he was as good as we've ever had him. He's won on the all-weather before and is top-rated in the race.

Julie Camacho, trainer of Judicial

We’re starting him off a bit later than usual this year as his main races at places like Chester and Beverley are in the second half of the season. He’s 11, seems full of life, but this is very much a starting point.

James Tate, trainer of Mount Athos and Iconic Moment

Mount Athos has had a wind op since his last run but it was only a small issue, so is not really relevant. What is relevant is his return to the all-weather and six furlongs, as he got bogged down on heavy ground at Thirsk last time. Iconic Moment found a stiff seven furlongs beyond him at Newmarket last time and this drop back should help his chances.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Witch Hunter

I was delighted to see him win the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last week because he’s always been a very good horse and, when things go his way, he's very good. He’s back into Listed company, but with a 5lb rise for his Ascot victory it made sense to go for this level-weights race rather than another handicap. He was only beaten a head over course and distance in the big sprint final in April, so the drop back to six won’t be a problem and he goes there with a serious chance.

Reporting by David Milnes

