'We'll have to see how much it dries out' - William Haggas on weather watch before committing Aldaary to Group 3 test

Since winning the Balmoral Handicap on the same day Sealiway won the Champion Stakes in 2021, Aldaary has run just once. He was 2-5 for a Haydock Listed race and did what was expected of him. Another 14 months down the line, punters have the right to ask questions about what he might have to offer.

For our part we must acknowledge what this horse has, or at least had. He was set for Group races and quite possibly Group 1s. He was also entered for the John of Gaunt three weeks ago, with rattling-quick ground blamed for him not being declared. It would be fair to assume his preparation has not been a rush job.

It would not be irrational to back a horse like him at 7-4 for the Criterion Stakes, which is a typical seven-furlong Group 3. It would take more faith than I like to put into my bets, though, so I will be looking elsewhere.

In among standing dishes like the in-form Jumby and Pogo, Berkshire Shadow is an interesting newcomer to the division. He took minor money in the Lockinge and was not disgraced in the Queen Anne. Speed for the trip is not quite proven, although it is not far off. He was able to punch down to win a Listed race over Wolverhampton's much quicker seven-furlong track.

With the race being so open, it could be worth looking at big outsider Sam Maximus. He won a Listed race over six furlongs here in August, getting up late to beat Vadream. He was also doing his best work late over the Curragh's stiff six furlongs when chasing home Art Power in a Group 3 next time.

Now race-fit and getting an overdue first crack at seven furlongs on a course that clearly suits, Sam Maximus deserves more respect in a race where none of them are Placepot bankers.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Ground key to whether Aldaary takes his chance

William Haggas will monitor ground conditions at Newmarket before committing the exciting Aldaary, who holds a Group 1 entry in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood in August, to this Group 3.

The five-year-old needs some cut underfoot and clearly has not been the easiest to train, having been seen in public just once since October 2021.

An Impressive winner of 16- and 20-runner handicaps at Ascot that autumn, the son of Territories won a soft-ground Haydock Listed event on his sole start last year to take his record to six wins from ten.

He remains a horse with considerable potential, and Haggas is hoping the ground, which was described as good to soft on Friday, does not dry out too much before Saturday.

“He's a useful horse who is about ready to go again, but I'll have to look at the ground before a decision is made whether he will run as he doesn't want it firm,” the trainer said.

“It was good this morning [Friday], but there is a long time before his race so we'll have to see how much it dries out.”

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

He’s in great form. I hope they don’t get any more rain at Newmarket and he gets the quick ground he loves. He won a Group 3 really well at Haydock last time and must have a good chance.

Chris Richardson, managing director of Cheveley Park Stud, owners of Audience

It’s not normal for us to keep geldings in training at four but Audience has suggested he possesses the ability to make it worthwhile. John [Gosden] is very happy with him and sees this as a good starting point. He was impressive at Leicester last October after being gelded and we’re hoping for further progression this season. He’s had a few minor problems this spring but is back on track now.

James Horton, trainer of Sam Maximus

The ground was very fast at Salisbury last time, and he didn’t enjoy it very much. He should get more suitable conditions at Newmarket on Saturday. I have been keen to step him up to seven furlongs for a while now. He's a winner at the track and, while it’s a very competitive race, I'm hopeful he will give a good account of himself.

