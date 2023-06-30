'He's an exciting horse' - which trainer thinks his runner can improve on finishing second in a Classic?

There are a couple of stars returning to the track after long absences in this Listed race and New London definitely comes into that category after his second in last year’s St Leger.

New London found only Eldar Eldarov too good that day and the form has been franked several times after victories for Haskoy, Giavellotto, Emily Dickinson and El Habeeb. This is a different test, though, back at 1m4f under a 5lb penalty.

Last year New London met Phantom Flight over two furlongs shorter at this track and the pair were separated by three lengths with New London on top. Phantom Flight was receiving 4lb on that occasion, but gets an extra 1lb from his rival here and didn’t get a clear run either.

It’s conceivable that Phantom Flight would have been closer with a clear passage. He also arrives with race fitness on his side and an extra two furlongs promising to suit him. The pair may be more closely matched than it first looks and trainer James Horton is in form.

Phantom Flight isn’t the other star in the line-up, though. That honour goes to Al Aasy, who appeared to have lost his way completely when suffering four consecutive defeats in 2021, and that included two after being gelded. But he bounced back on his sole start last season.

Al Aasy beat the smart Mandoob in that Listed race at Ascot last May, but has been off the track for 420 days since then and it’s hard to know which version of the horse will turn up after so long off. If he is at his best he could make short work of these rivals, but that’s a big ‘if’.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

London calling

New London makes his first appearance for Charlie Appleby since being promoted from third to second in last year's St Leger.

Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance did the business in this race for the Moulton Paddocks team a year ago when the yard's other runner this year, Kemari, finished second.

New London is unbeaten in three starts at Newmarket, including a valuable handicap at last year’s July meeting, and last month took part in a racecourse gallop upsides the classy Yibir.

New London: first run since finishing second in the St Leger Credit: Edward Whitaker

Appleby said: “New London has had wind surgery since his last run and we have been very pleased with him at home. He's been for two racecourse gallops and this looks a good starting point for a campaign that should progress through the summer and into the autumn.

“He's done very well over the winter and is a typical Dubawi in that going from three to four is potentially going to be when he's at his best. The form of the St Leger is working out extremely well. I felt he probably didn’t quite stay the trip that day. He's an exciting horse to have around."

The trainer said of Kemari: "He put up a couple of decent efforts behind Rebel’s Romance last season, including in this race, and continued to perform well in Dubai over the winter. He's a solid yardstick and should run his race again."

What they say

William Haggas, trainer of Al Aasy

He’s been off a while and is ready to start back, but I hope the ground doesn’t dry out too much for him as he doesn’t want it firm. We’ll have a look at the ground in the morning before making a decision, but if he does run I expect him to run a nice race.

James Horton, trainer of Phantom Flight

He seems in very good form and I’ve been looking forward to stepping him up to a mile and a half; he should get it well. It’s a very competitive race, but I feel he's still improving and the longer trip may help. He has a formline with the favourite [New London] at the track last July. We should have been a lot closer to him that day but we didn’t get a clear run at an important time.

Reporting by David Milnes

