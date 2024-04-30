Racing Post logo
It's Galopin Des Champs' Punchestown Gold Cup to lose, but haven't we been here before?

Galopin Des Champs surges to his second Gold Cup success for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend
Galopin Des Champs: the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner is officially the best jumps horse in trainingCredit: John Grossick
17:25 PunchestownLadbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Yielding
Runners:9
Class:
Distance:3m 1f
RTE2

Galopin Des Champs has precious little left to prove, but one thing he has yet to convince us of is whether he is as effective at Punchestown as everywhere else. 

The best jumps horse in training, with an official rating of 180, has been beaten only twice over fences when he has stood up and both of those defeats were at Punchestown – in this race last year and on his reappearance in the John Durkan Chase.

There were excuses for those. His shock reversal in this race last year was on the back of a monumental effort to land his first Cheltenham Gold Cup, where plenty went wrong but he still got the right result. The John Durkan is over just 2m3½f and he was ring-rusty. 

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

Published on 30 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 30 April 2024

