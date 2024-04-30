It's Galopin Des Champs' Punchestown Gold Cup to lose, but haven't we been here before?

Galopin Des Champs has precious little left to prove, but one thing he has yet to convince us of is whether he is as effective at Punchestown as everywhere else.

The best jumps horse in training, with an official rating of 180, has been beaten only twice over fences when he has stood up and both of those defeats were at Punchestown – in this race last year and on his reappearance in the John Durkan Chase.

There were excuses for those. His shock reversal in this race last year was on the back of a monumental effort to land his first Cheltenham Gold Cup, where plenty went wrong but he still got the right result. The John Durkan is over just 2m3½f and he was ring-rusty.