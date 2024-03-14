Dinoblue has the stamp of a champion and sets a high bar in much-maligned Mares' Chase

The Mares’ Chase arrived in 2021 and there has never been much love for it from the purists, but all the indications are that it is here to stay.

In the days before its inauguration, a top-class mare like Dinoblue would be up against the boys in the Champion Chase or Ryanair, but nobody can really begrudge her running here. If a superior winning opportunity presents itself, why not?

Dinoblue has recorded Racing Post Ratings of 161 and 162 on her last two outings in open Grade 1s against geldings. She beat Gentleman De Mee by roughly the same margin (eight lengths) on both occasions and her Willie Mullins stablemate almost won Wednesday’s Champion Chase. The horse who did, Captain Guinness, was behind Dinoblue on both occasions.

Our handicappers awarded Captain Guinness and Gentleman De Mee RPRs of 167 and 166 in the Champion Chase. With Dinoblue’s 7lb mares’ allowance and El Fabiolo cutting out early, a mere replication of her last two runs would have seen her land one of jump racing's most prestigious prizes.

Jonbon was a late non-runner in the Champion Chase and perhaps owner JP McManus missed a trick by closing that door on Dinoblue. While there is a minor quibble over Dinoblue’s ability to stay the extra distance of this contest, her pedigree would give you no concerns on that score.

McManus’s firepower this week seemingly knows no bounds and Limerick Lace would be a ready-made favourite had Dinoblue contested the race that aligns with her ability.

Limerick Lace: gives JP McManus a powerful second string Credit: Patrick McCann

The slower the ground, the better Limerick Lace’s chance. Although if the surface starts to dry at a noteworthy rate, her stablemate Brides Hill is brought into the picture.

These Gavin Cromwell-trained mares are bona-fide Grade 2 operators. They have improved around a stone over the past year and the 5lb they receive from Dinoblue gives them a sporting chance if the favourite fails to reproduce this season’s form.

The Mullins challenge extends further as Allegorie De Vassy and Instit also run. The former is bang there in the race for second on her best efforts but is unreliable, with two odds-on reverses from her past five outings since she claimed second in a weaker running in 2023.

An easy Dinoblue victory seems sure to provoke sighs from those yearning to see the Champion Chase return to past glories. Mullins and McManus are not to blame. That lies with the festival’s bloated schedule.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

JP chasing a hat-trick

JP McManus is in pole position to complete a hat-trick in the Mares' Chase, with Dinoblue leading the charge in the green and gold colours carried to success by Elimay in 2022 and Impervious a year ago.

Dinoblue brings even stronger form to the table than that pair, given she beat Wednesday's Queen Mother Champion Chase runner-up Gentleman De Mee in Grade 1 company over Christmas.

She carries a 5lb penalty for that success at the top level, but there was no fluke about it as she subsequently chased home El Fabiolo at the Dublin Racing Festival last month.

She was an honourable eight and a half lengths behind that day – Champion Chase winner Captain Guinness was third – and clearly sets the standard, although there are some questions she must still answer.

The first and most pressing is her ability to handle the trip. Her previous attempt at two and a half miles, at Fairyhouse as a novice hurdler, did not confirm she stays, and she has not raced beyond two miles and a furlong since. The extra three and a half furlongs could be decisive.

The other question relates to the track. Twice she has run at Cheltenham, twice she has been sent off a well-backed favourite, and twice she has been beaten.

If her ninth in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle two years ago was underwhelming as the 11-8 favourite, last season's second in the Grand Annual as a 7-2 market leader was at least respectable. Will it be third time lucky?

Paul Townend rides stablemate Allegorie De Vassy and said in his Ladbrokes blog: "She's a mare we thought had no problem getting two and a half miles. I can see an improved run in her again.

"Dinoblue stands in her way and she’s a high-class mare but I'm not sure she's guaranteed to get the trip. The one time she tried it was over hurdles at Fairyhouse and she was ten lengths behind Brandy Love. She's obviously a stronger mare now and deserves to be favourite, but my horse will give her something to think about."

Riviere D'Etel: consistent all season Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Harmonya Maker and Riviere D'Etel

Riviere D'Etel has been a model of consistency all season and was travelling sweetly when coming down last year. She's got a squeak. Harmonya Maker is not the easiest mare to predict but she's very talented when she puts her best foot forward and she could easily be involved at the business end.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Limerick Lace, Brides Hill

Soft ground will be no problem to Limerick Lace and she's coming here off the back of a good performance at Doncaster. She stays this trip well given she was runner-up to Coko Beach in the Troytown over three miles on soft ground. She definitely has a chance. Brides Hill would probably want the ground to dry out a bit but she should be fine as long as heavy isn't in the description. She's going there off the back of a couple wins and she was very good at Huntingdon on her last start. She's a very nice mare.

Stuart Edmunds, trainer of Marsh Wren

She has a bit to find on the ratings but loves very testing ground so if they get the 7mm of rain that is forecast tonight that will help her cause. In case they don’t get what is forecast we’ve also declared her at Uttoxeter on Saturday.

Reporting by David Milnes

