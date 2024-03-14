'We have a nice team for this' - Better Days Ahead leads Gordon Elliott's seven-strong squad in Martin Pipe

Few can argue the festival ends with a bang as the Martin Pipe is the ultimate race for the Cheltenham plot job. Get to know these horses because history tells us we are bound to see a future Grade 1 performer or two.

Of the 23 runners, four are novices dipping their toes in handicaps for the first time. They are Quai De Bourbon, Better Days Ahead, Answer To Kayf and What’s Up Darling. For fellow novices Waterford Whispers and Sequestered, this is just a second handicap outing.

Note that all five of the subsequent Grade 1 winners to have obliged in the past decade (Don Poli, Killultagh Vic, Champagne Classic, Galopin Des Champs and Banbridge) were novices of equally low mileage.

There have been more than a few murmurings about Waterford Whispers on the preview night circuit. The same is true of Quai De Bourbon. However, the market has factored that into their prices. It is ill advised to take short odds in a race as fiercely competitive as the Martin Pipe.

The potential plot jobs are not only confined to novices. No Ordinary Joe has been campaigned in such fashion having finished second to Iroko in the previous running. He is just 1lb higher after shaping as if coming to the boil at Kempton 20 days ago.

In a race containing so many interesting types, could the day No Ordinary Joe entered so many notebooks at Kempton have unearthed another one at a monster price? Jason The Militant also ran on February 24, three days before the festival weights were unveiled. It was an uninspiring effort as he was fifth in a race lightyears from this at Newcastle. However, Jason The Militant was rated 154 when he joined Phil Kirby 14 months ago. He finished midfield in a trial for the County Hurdle and ran in the Champion Hurdle a few weeks later.

There is no question Kirby’s sole runner at the meeting is well handicapped off 123 with first-time blinkers applied. He also might have been laid out for the Martin Pipe. Early odds of 100-1 imply the opposite.

I was surprised to see just one firm going six places and the rest offering five for this competitive affair. Sky Bet are once again the firm to offer the most places. The one who catches the eye at a big price is Better Days Ahead , who ran well behind Supreme winner Slade Steel a couple of starts ago.

Elliott showcases his depth

Nearly a third of the field for this race are housed at one yard as trainer Gordon Elliott showcases his strength in depth as he attempts to win this race for a third time.

Elliott’s stranglehold of the final fields for races this year has been one of the themes of the season. In November, he saddled 14 of the 20 runners in the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan, which he won with Coko Beach, while the trainer could have as many as ten of the 34 runners in next month’s Randox Grand National at Aintree.

In this race, Elliott has seven runners representing him. In comparison, British trainers have mustered a mere ten runners between them for it.

Gordon Elliott: well represented in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elliott’s two winners came courtesy of Champagne Classic in 2017 and Blow By Blow in 2018. This year, his team is led by Noel and Valerie Moran’s Better Days Ahead, whose form ties in closely with Slade Steel and Asian Master, the first and fourth respectively in Tuesday’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Elliott said: “We've a nice team for the Martin Pipe. A few of them are fairly exposed and the likes of Magic Tricks faces a tough task off top weight, as does Hollow Games who has been a bit in and out this season, but has ran well in this race before.

“Better Days Ahead is a horse we have always thought a bit of so maybe he has a chance with Danny [Gilligan] aboard. What's Up Darling is another nice novice, while Yeats Star has been very consistent.

“Stuzzikini and Mel Monroe need to up their games, but you couldn't rule either out entirely.”

What they say

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Sonigino

He's in a good place and I think he'll like the ground. I do think, though, that there will be horses in the race with 6lb, 8lb or even 10lb in hand, whereas our horse is now literally on the limit of his handicap mark.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Jay Jay Reilly

The more rain the better for him, he wants real soft ground. He won a Lanzarote on that so fingers crossed for him.

Paul Gilligan, trainer of Sequestered

He's in great form. He ran well at the Dublin Racing Festival and this drop in trip will suit him better.

Gary Moore, trainer of Teddy Blue

I think he’d have a reasonable chance of running well, albeit he wouldn’t want it too soft. We’ll have to see how much rain falls as he is a better horse on better ground.

James Moffatt, trainer of Bingoo

I’m really looking forward to running him. The ground is going to be in his favour unlike Kelso last time where it’d dried out too much. The jockey looked after him that day and we’ve trained him accordingly since. He’s very fresh and he’s like a time bomb. We’ll ride him cold and he’ll finish strong.

David Pipe, trainer of Thanksforthehelp

He had a few issues that kept him off the course this year and he needed his comeback at Chepstow. Hopefully that will have brought him on to where we want him to be, but this is a very tough race. What you could say about him is that he is at the right end of the handicap.

