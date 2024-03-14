'He's better and stronger now' - last year's runner-up Its On The Line bids to go one better in Hunter Chase

This is one festival race Britain has held their own in over the last decade and Premier Magic pulled a rabbit out of the hat last year to become the fifth home winner in seven years.

Those five winners have returned at 66-1, 16-1, 7-2, 25-1 and 16-1. It's fair to say those home victories have not been the easiest to predict and it would be a shock once again if the prize stayed at home.

Last year's winner Premier Magic is not the colour of 66-1 this time, as after he caused that shock 12 months ago he followed up back at the track in May and has added two emphatic point wins since the turn of the year. He arrives at the top of his game and should not be underestimated.

This is the smallest hunters' chase field since 11 faced the starter in 1998, with only a dozen declared, and the favourite is last year's runner-up Its On The Line .

He was only a whippersnapper when running the race 12 months ago as a six-year-old, but has strengthened up in the interim and somehow managed to fight off Billaway in a bruising battle at Naas 34 days ago.

It was a bizarre race to watch as Billaway must have made up the guts of 30 lengths in the space of two furlongs but, when he got upsides Its On The Line, Derek O'Connor's mount found more and held on by a head. It was a clear sign that he has come of age. Amazingly, he traded at an in-running high of 429-1 on the Betfair Exchange, a clear indication of how likely he looked like being passed by Billaway.

Prior to that, he beat his main market rival Ferns Lock at Down Royal over Christmas but needed a late surge to do so and again hit a big price in-running, 43-1.

Its On The Line is a strong finisher and his chief threat might not be, with stamina the chief worry about the classy Ferns Lock, who will try to provide the popular pointing pair of David Christie and Barry O'Neill with a first festival winner.

He is a strong traveller who likes to race prominently and last time at Thurles it was over before the home turn.

That eight-length beating of Romeo Magico, giving him 10lb, earned him an Racing Post Rating of 146, but he has an even higher RPR of 155 when beating Billaway in that same race in 2023. A repeat of that would surely suffice here. If he stays, of course.

Christie and O'Neill had a beaten favourite in this last year when Vaucelet could only finish seventh at 9-4, while Winged Leader was cruelly collared late by Billaway in 2022. Nobody could begrudge them their day in the sun here.

It might be foolish to completely discount consistent pointer Sine Monine who represents trainer Fiona Needham, who won this race as a jockey on the Robert Tart-trained Last Option in 2002.

Then there is Samcro , the two-time festival winner, who is over for one last throw of the dice for Gordon Elliott.

David Christie: Ferns Lock is the best horse I've ever ran in this race

Point-to-point supremo David Christie said Ferns Lock is the most talented runner he has ever launched at the Hunters' Chase.

Christie has had a few false dawns in the event and the defeat of Winged Leader must have taken some time to get over. He traded at a low of 1.16 in-running on the exchanges when appearing to have an unassailable lead halfway up the run-in, but he was caught in the very last stride by Billaway.

Ferns Lock has a real touch of class about him and Christie is hopeful of a big run.

"He's doing great," said Christie. "You can never build yourself for something big to happen in a place like this and you just have to accept whatever happens. I think the horse will do himself justice and that's all you can ask for. He's the best horse I've ever ran in this race and I think he'll stay."

What they say

Patrick Mullins, rider of Billaway

He fell last year with blinkers but his form figures read 221 otherwise. He got very close to Its On The Line last month and beat Ferns Lock last spring. I can't wait to ride him.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Its On The Line

He has his own mind, but he seems to be in great form and I'm happy with how things have gone in the lead up to the race. He was a young horse coming over here last year, and I think he's better and stronger now. He's produced some big performances since he ran in the race last year.

Bradley Gibbs, trainer and rider of Premier Magic

We always planned to come back to try and win it again and we've done the same thing with him in winning two point-to-points beforehand. We were held up a bit by the weather and got going later than planned but he's had 34 days since his last run, so goes there pretty fresh. The ground might be a bit different to last year but he's won on going from good to heavy, so we're not worried. He's in the same shape he was last year and we hope we get a smooth passage and he can do it again.

David Christie, trainer of Ramillies

He ran at Gowran on Saturday but he didn't have a hard race and his connections were keen to come over and have a crack at it, so why not.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Samcro

He's never been the easiest to train and this season has been no exception. He's obviously a classy horse and he loves Cheltenham, but it won't be easy for him.

