Cracking The Puzzle with Richard Birch and Matt Rennie's seven tips for the ITV action at Haydock, Meydan, Cork and Carlisle

Richard Birch and Matt Rennie with their advice for the six races from Haydock, Meydan and Cork on ITV on Saturday . . .

1.50 Meydan: UAE Derby (Group 2)

Matt's tip: Saudi Derby winner Forever Young is the red-hot favourite to follow up at Meydan and give Japan a third success in a row in this race. He has few weaknesses, but the wide draw in stall 11 will be an inconvenience. Take a chance on the Bhupat Seemar-trained Guns And Glory , who has to step up on his form but was an effortless course-and-distance winner in a conditions race last time.

Guns And Glory 13:50 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: B Seemar

2.05 Haydock

My Pension Expert Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 1m7½f

Birchy’s tip: Playful Saint

Dan Skelton relies on Playful Saint, who went down by only a neck in defeat at Stratford this month. That was his first run in a year and normal improvement can see him turn the tables.

Playful Saint 14:05 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

2.25 Meydan: Dubai Golden Shaheen sponsored by Nakheel (Group 1)

Matt's tip: Plenty have claims in this open contest, but last year's winner Sibelius appeals most. He denied Switzerland by a nose on that occasion, staying on well to get up on the line, and is equally as good over further. He's warmed up for this with two impressive wins in the US and the draw has been kind for him again.

Sibelius 14:25 Meydan View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Jeremiah O'Dwyer

2.40 Haydock

New Racing TV App Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 3m½f

Birchy’s tip: Goshhowposh

The one runner who has the potential to blow this field apart is Goshhowposh, who can bounce back in first-time blinkers from a poor performance at Exeter when punted off the boards from 3-1 into 6-4 favourite.

Goshhowposh 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

3.15 Haydock Unibet Middle Distance Veterans’ Handicap Chase Finale, 2m4f

Birchy’s tip: Riders Onthe Storm

Riders Onthe Storm, a class act and Grade 1 winner in his prime, ran very well at Doncaster when chasing home Homme Public. He can get the better of Numitor, who might prefer less testing ground.

Riders Onthe Storm 15:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

3.30 Cork: Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cork Stakes (Listed)

Matt's tip: This race lost a bit of its quality when Ocean Quest was withdrawn this morning and is a prime opportunity for someone to step up and gain some valuable black type. You Send Me could be the one to do that, despite not being seen since finishing sixth in the Irish 1,000 Guineas last May. However, she bolted up over 7f here previously and the way she races suggests sprinting may be her game. The testing ground is in her favour too.

Matt Rennie

You Send Me 15:30 Cork View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J A Stack

3.40 Carlisle: Happy 40th Birthday Karen Waggott Handicap Chase

Matt's tip: A tight affair but one that can go the way of Sandy Thomson with Go Boy . The eight-year-old ran with great credit when second at Kelso this month, even though the left-handed nature of the track didn't suit. He was previously an impressive winner at this track over 2m on his debut for Thomson and despite carrying top weight, could have more to give against favourite Ned Tanner off a mark of 120.

Go Boy 15:40 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Sandy Thomson

Read more . . .

ITV switches coverage to Meydan and Cork after 'hugely disappointed' Musselburgh cancels its Premier meeting

Saturday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.