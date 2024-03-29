Saturday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Clovis Island (4.15 Carlisle)

The Nicky Richards-trained six-year-old pulled a long way clear of the rest when just touched off by a long odds-on shot at this course in February and is open to improvement upped in trip on his handicap debut.

Steve Mason

Clovis Island 16:15 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

West Country nap

Inflexible (3.50 Haydock)

Not too far away at Wincanton last time and capable of scoring off his mark. Open to improvement and stable appears to be in better form now.

James Stevens

Inflexible 15:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Tom George

Dark horse

Judicial Law (2.40 Haydock)

His two good runs at Cheltenham handicaps in the autumn have worked out well and his latest run at Newbury was respectable on ground that probably didn't suit. He looks to have been held back for this race and the yard have an excellent record in these finals.

Rob Sutton



Judicial Law 14:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read these next:

'This could have been the long-term plan' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up a 10-1 winner on Friday with his Saturday selections

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.