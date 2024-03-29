Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Saturday's free racing tips: three horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

Handicappers' nap

Clovis Island (4.15 Carlisle)

The Nicky Richards-trained six-year-old pulled a long way clear of the rest when just touched off by a long odds-on shot at this course in February and is open to improvement upped in trip on his handicap debut.
Steve Mason

Clovis Island16:15 Carlisle
Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Nicky Richards

West Country nap

Inflexible (3.50 Haydock)

Not too far away at Wincanton last time and capable of scoring off his mark. Open to improvement and stable appears to be in better form now.
James Stevens

Inflexible15:50 Haydock
Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Tom George

Dark horse

Judicial Law (2.40 Haydock)

His two good runs at Cheltenham handicaps in the autumn have worked out well and his latest run at Newbury was respectable on ground that probably didn't suit. He looks to have been held back for this race and the yard have an excellent record in these finals.
Rob Sutton

Judicial Law14:40 Haydock
Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Jonjo O'Neill

Published on 29 March 2024inFree tips

Last updated 08:13, 30 March 2024

