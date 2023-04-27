Cracking the Punchestown festival puzzle with David Jennings' day three tips

Deputy Ireland editor and Upping The Ante star David Jennings takes you through the card on day three of the Punchestown festival on Thursday, headlined by the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle ( ) . . .

Specialist Group Handicap Hurdle, 2m

A dismal Down Royal effort from Clonshire River last time was too bad to be true. He's had plenty of time to recover from that and, if you rewind to November and his fine fourth in a maiden hurdle at this track, he doesn't look too badly treated off 116 in his first handicap.

DJ's tip:

Clonshire River 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard



Pigsback.com Handicap Chase, 2m

If you were on Douglas Talking at Aintree you must have been sick after the race. He did everything but win, but where better to claim some compensation than Punchestown? They might not see which way he goes.

DJ's tip:

Douglas Talking 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard



Mongey Communications La Touche Cup Cross Country Chase, 4m2f

Enda Bolger used to farm this, but he's been very generous of late and let a few others have have a go. Auvergnat was his last winner in 2018 but he could end the five-year wait with Midnight Maestro. His form figures of 006FP would put most off, but he usually loves this place and there's no better man than Bolger to have him cherry ripe for this.

DJ's tip:

Midnight Maestro 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard



Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, 2m7½f, Grade 1

Teahupoo could dominate the staying hurdle scene for the next few years, starting here. Davy Russell was a wonderful jockey but the ride he gave this lad at Cheltenham was anything but wonderful. Teahupoo is five years younger than Sire Du Berlais and hasn't been to Aintree, so the fresher legs could tell.

DJ's tip:

Teahupoo 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard



Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle, 2m7½f

Walking On Air was my Cheltenham banker and, excuse my shameless pocket talk, he was very unlucky not to finish a lot closer than he did. The old me would fancy him again here, but loyalty is no longer my worst trait and Seabank Bistro is chucked in off 131 if he gets his jumping together.

DJ's tip:

Seabank Bistro 18:00 Punchestown View Racecard



Barberstown Castle Novice Chase, 2m, Grade 1

El Fabiolo beat Jonbon in the Arkle. There is no Jonbon here. It ought to be a walk in the park.

DJ's tip:

El Fabiolo 18:35 Punchestown View Racecard



Close Brothers Irish EBF Mares Handicap Chase, 2m5f

Last year's winner Lilith is only 5lb higher now. She seemed to sulk at Market Rasen when she didn't get her own way, but if she doesn't sulk here she will take a bit of catching.

DJ's tip:

Lilith 19:10 Punchestown View Racecard



JP & M Doyle Flat Race, 2m

After seeing Ballyburn win here in February I proclaimed he was the best of the Closutton bumper crop. He did so much wrong and still won – he must be good. Expect him to prove it here. He's my early 2024 Ballymore fancy.

DJ's tip:

Ballyburn 19:45 Punchestown View Racecard

Day three highlights

The big race

The Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle () looks ultra-competitive, with little splitting Teahupoo and Klassical Dream at the head of the market. Monkfish, Asterion Forlonge and Sire Du Berlais will all provide stiff opposition. It promises to be a cracker.

The big horse

El Fabiolo looks a superstar over fences, and more of the Arkle winner's brilliance will be on display in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase ().

The big story

bids for a treble rarely achieved – winning at the Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown festivals in the same season. The 11-year-old will bring the house down if landing the Stayers Hurdle.

