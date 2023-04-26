'I think you'll see the real Klassical Dream at Punchestown' - Grade 1 insight and trainer quotes

Willie Mullins is convinced you will see the real Klassical Dream now he returns to his beloved Punchestown and reiterated it was not plain sailing getting him to Cheltenham.

Klassical Dream has won this race for the last two years but it was a race against time to get him to the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham after a setback during a racecourse gallop before Christmas.

Prior to that, he had split Teahupoo and Honeyuckle in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse and Mullins is convinced we did not see the real Klassical Dream at Cheltenham.

Paul Townend obviously agrees as he prefers him to both Monkfish and Asterion Forlonge, who fought out the finish to a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Mullins said: "We didn't know whether we were going to make it or not to Cheltenham with Klassical Dream but we thought his work was good enough to go and we took our chance. I think you'll see the real Klassical Dream at Punchestown."

On the rest of his team, the champion trainer added: "It's great to see Asterion Forlonge and Monkfish coming back and showing what they did at Fairyhouse. Those horses had long breaks and have had little turnaround from Fairyhouse to Punchestown. Whatdeawant was third in last year's Ballymore but hasn't run since November."

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ashdale Bob

You can completely put a line through his run at Cheltenham. He had travelled beautifully to the second-last but was the meat in the sandwich there and it was game over. I'd say he cracked a rib – well, his ribs were very, very sore afterwards anyway. He's back in great form again at home now and he ran a cracker in the race last year. I couldn't be happier with him and we're looking forward to it.

Patrick Mullins, rider of Asterion Forlonge

I'm really looking forward to getting back on him. He has a good Punchestown record, winning there twice and looking like he was going to give Allaho a fright when he unseated in the John Durkan. He will come forward again from his run the last day and stepping back up in trip will be no problem for him. He must have a great chance of getting into the money.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Sire Du Berlais and Teahupoo

Sire Du Berlais is a marvellous horse. For him to be doing what he's doing at the age of 11 is incredible. He's an unbelievable campaigner and he came out of Aintree in such good shape that we've decided to let him take his chance. He's a horse of a lifetime. Teahupoo is coming here off Cheltenham where he ran really well. He's established himself now as one of the best stayers around and you'd like to think he lines up with a leading chance.

