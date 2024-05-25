Racing Post logo
TippingCracking the puzzle

Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' selections for all ten races on ITV3 on Saturday

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

David Jennings with his advice for the ten ITV3 races at Haydock, Goodwood, York and the Curragh on Saturday . . .

1.15 Haydock
Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap, 1m

DJ's tip: Involvement

I cannot fathom how Involvement is a double-figure price and I shall be getting involved. Maybe I'm watching his runs through rose-tinted glasses, but he could easily still be unbeaten and I thought he shaped like the best horse in each of those three outings.

Silk
Involvement13:15 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

1.30 Goodwood
William Hill Harroways Handicap, 7f

DJ's tip: Robbo

Being gelded seems to have done the trick for Robbo, who looked a rejuvenated character at Chelmsford on his return. He's been nudged up to 85 for his first handicap, but boasts solid each-way claims in an open race.

Silk
Robbo13:30 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charles Hills

1.50 Haydock
Betfred Temple Stakes (Group 2), 5f

DJ's tip: Live In The Dream

Imagine if the minimum trip was four furlongs rather than five: Live In The Dream would basically be unbeatable. He’s like the mouse we had lurking in our pantry last Christmas. Whoosh. Where’s he gone? The difference is that this guy might not be caught. 

Silk
Live In The Dream13:50 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

2.05 Goodwood
William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

DJ's tip: Kitteridge

I don't particularly like any of those towards the top of the market so I've landed on 16-1 outsider Kitteridge, who did too much too soon in the Pretty Polly. Expect better if she settles here. 

Silk
Kitteridge14:05 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2.25 Haydock Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2), 6f

DJ's tip: Vandeek

Vandeek is better than these. There's no point in wasting words. Move on. 

Silk
Vandeek14:25 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.45 York
William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap, 5f

DJ's tip: Starlust

Plenty of our old friends are in here and how could you not love Copper Knight. He was sprinting up the Knavesmire home straight when I was in nappies. He's a ten-year-old now, though, and I fancy a colt seven years younger than him. Starlust should relish a return to five furlongs, and don't forget how well he ran against Big Evs at the Breeders' Cup.

Silk
Starlust14:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 Haydock
Betfred Hattrick Heaven New Boston Handicap, 7f

DJ's tip: English Oak

If my memory serves me correctly, Ed Walker booked Oisin Murphy when he won this in 2021 with Molls Memory. He's done the same here with English Oak, who seems progressive and didn't do much wrong at Newmarket last time. 

Silk
English Oak15:00 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ed Walker

3.20 York
William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 1m6f

DJ's tip: Trevaunance

The Moone machine is in perfect working order right now with 11 winners in the last fortnight and this looks a shrewd piece of placing by Jessica Harrington. Trevaunance is talented and well worth a try over this far. How on earth is she 9-1 with one firm? 

Silk
Trevaunance15:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Scott McCullagh Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

3.30 Haydock
Betfred Nifty 50 Hell Nook Handicap, 2m

DJ's tip: Law Of The Sea

It would be easier to sort out the roof at Old Trafford.  This is a nightmare and, unfortunately, I've woken up from the nightmare thinking Law Of The Sea will win it. I say unfortunately because he's favourite. He struck me as a winner sooner rather than later in the Chester Plate. 

Silk
Law Of The Sea15:30 Haydock
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

3.40 Curragh
Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1), 1m

DJ's tip: Rosallion

It's going to be interesting to see what Aidan O'Brien is going to pull out of his hat here. Will it be the speedy River Tiber? I have a feeling we won't see any rabbits coming out of that hat on this occasion and the Ballydoyle magician will have to play support to Richard Hannon on the main stage. Not only do I think Rosallion will win, but I fancy Haatem to chase him home. 

Silk
Rosallion15:40 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

