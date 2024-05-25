Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' selections for all ten races on ITV3 on Saturday
David Jennings with his advice for the ten ITV3 races at Haydock, Goodwood, York and the Curragh on Saturday . . .
1.15 Haydock
Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap, 1m
DJ's tip: Involvement
I cannot fathom how Involvement is a double-figure price and I shall be getting involved. Maybe I'm watching his runs through rose-tinted glasses, but he could easily still be unbeaten and I thought he shaped like the best horse in each of those three outings.
1.30 Goodwood
William Hill Harroways Handicap, 7f
DJ's tip: Robbo
Being gelded seems to have done the trick for Robbo, who looked a rejuvenated character at Chelmsford on his return. He's been nudged up to 85 for his first handicap, but boasts solid each-way claims in an open race.
1.50 Haydock
Betfred Temple Stakes (Group 2), 5f
DJ's tip: Live In The Dream
Imagine if the minimum trip was four furlongs rather than five: Live In The Dream would basically be unbeatable. He’s like the mouse we had lurking in our pantry last Christmas. Whoosh. Where’s he gone? The difference is that this guy might not be caught.
2.05 Goodwood
William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes (Listed), 1m2f
DJ's tip: Kitteridge
I don't particularly like any of those towards the top of the market so I've landed on 16-1 outsider Kitteridge, who did too much too soon in the Pretty Polly. Expect better if she settles here.
2.25 Haydock Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2), 6f
DJ's tip: Vandeek
Vandeek is better than these. There's no point in wasting words. Move on.
2.45 York
William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap, 5f
DJ's tip: Starlust
Plenty of our old friends are in here and how could you not love Copper Knight. He was sprinting up the Knavesmire home straight when I was in nappies. He's a ten-year-old now, though, and I fancy a colt seven years younger than him. Starlust should relish a return to five furlongs, and don't forget how well he ran against Big Evs at the Breeders' Cup.
3.00 Haydock
Betfred Hattrick Heaven New Boston Handicap, 7f
DJ's tip: English Oak
If my memory serves me correctly, Ed Walker booked Oisin Murphy when he won this in 2021 with Molls Memory. He's done the same here with English Oak, who seems progressive and didn't do much wrong at Newmarket last time.
3.20 York
William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 1m6f
DJ's tip: Trevaunance
The Moone machine is in perfect working order right now with 11 winners in the last fortnight and this looks a shrewd piece of placing by Jessica Harrington. Trevaunance is talented and well worth a try over this far. How on earth is she 9-1 with one firm?
3.30 Haydock
Betfred Nifty 50 Hell Nook Handicap, 2m
DJ's tip: Law Of The Sea
It would be easier to sort out the roof at Old Trafford. This is a nightmare and, unfortunately, I've woken up from the nightmare thinking Law Of The Sea will win it. I say unfortunately because he's favourite. He struck me as a winner sooner rather than later in the Chester Plate.
3.40 Curragh
Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1), 1m
DJ's tip: Rosallion
It's going to be interesting to see what Aidan O'Brien is going to pull out of his hat here. Will it be the speedy River Tiber? I have a feeling we won't see any rabbits coming out of that hat on this occasion and the Ballydoyle magician will have to play support to Richard Hannon on the main stage. Not only do I think Rosallion will win, but I fancy Haatem to chase him home.
Read more . . .
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Haydock, Cartmel and Chester
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
inPreviews
- 9.10 Sha Tin: 'He's the one they all have to beat' - can Godolphin's global star Rebel's Romance add Hong Kong to his Group 1 haul?
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh according to our revolutionary racecard
- Over to you Vandeek - outstanding juvenile starts out on road to leading sprint honours
- 2.30 Curragh: Art Power bids for successive wins in fiercely competitive Greenlands Stakes
- 1.55 Curragh: Camille Pissarro out to confirm huge promise of Navan victory in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes
- Phil Foden to have one or more shots on target now odds boosted to 35-1: Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final betting offer
- FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup or 35-1 for Manchester City
- Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets
- FA Cup final betting offer: get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Manchester City vs Manchester United match
- FA Cup Final Free Bets & Bonuses: Get £250 in betting offers for Manchester City vs Manchester United at Wembley this weekend
- 9.10 Sha Tin: 'He's the one they all have to beat' - can Godolphin's global star Rebel's Romance add Hong Kong to his Group 1 haul?
- Smart View: find out who comes out top in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh according to our revolutionary racecard
- Over to you Vandeek - outstanding juvenile starts out on road to leading sprint honours
- 2.30 Curragh: Art Power bids for successive wins in fiercely competitive Greenlands Stakes
- 1.55 Curragh: Camille Pissarro out to confirm huge promise of Navan victory in the Group 3 Marble Hill Stakes
- Phil Foden to have one or more shots on target now odds boosted to 35-1: Manchester City vs Manchester United FA Cup final betting offer
- FA Cup final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Manchester United to lift the FA Cup or 35-1 for Manchester City
- Euro 2024 - full schedule & dates, fixtures and where to watch on UK TV channels + grab £210 in free bets
- FA Cup final betting offer: get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Manchester City vs Manchester United match
- FA Cup Final Free Bets & Bonuses: Get £250 in betting offers for Manchester City vs Manchester United at Wembley this weekend