Cracking the Premier puzzle with David Jennings' selections for all ten races on ITV3 on Saturday

David Jennings with his advice for the ten ITV3 races at Haydock, Goodwood, York and the Curragh on Saturday . . .

1.15 Haydock

Betfred Silver Bowl Handicap, 1m



DJ's tip: Involvement

I cannot fathom how Involvement is a double-figure price and I shall be getting involved. Maybe I'm watching his runs through rose-tinted glasses, but he could easily still be unbeaten and I thought he shaped like the best horse in each of those three outings.

Involvement 13:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

1.30 Goodwood

William Hill Harroways Handicap, 7f



DJ's tip: Robbo

Being gelded seems to have done the trick for Robbo, who looked a rejuvenated character at Chelmsford on his return. He's been nudged up to 85 for his first handicap, but boasts solid each-way claims in an open race.

Robbo 13:30 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charles Hills

1.50 Haydock

Betfred Temple Stakes (Group 2), 5f

DJ's tip: Live In The Dream

Imagine if the minimum trip was four furlongs rather than five: Live In The Dream would basically be unbeatable. He’s like the mouse we had lurking in our pantry last Christmas. Whoosh. Where’s he gone? The difference is that this guy might not be caught.

Live In The Dream 13:50 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane Tnr: Adam West

2.05 Goodwood

William Hill Height Of Fashion Stakes (Listed), 1m2f



DJ's tip: Kitteridge

I don't particularly like any of those towards the top of the market so I've landed on 16-1 outsider Kitteridge, who did too much too soon in the Pretty Polly. Expect better if she settles here.

Kitteridge 14:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Hugo Palmer

2.25 Haydock Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2), 6f

DJ's tip: Vandeek

Vandeek is better than these. There's no point in wasting words. Move on.

Vandeek 14:25 Haydock View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

2.45 York

William Hill Extra Place Races Daily Handicap, 5f

DJ's tip: Starlust

Plenty of our old friends are in here and how could you not love Copper Knight. He was sprinting up the Knavesmire home straight when I was in nappies. He's a ten-year-old now, though, and I fancy a colt seven years younger than him. Starlust should relish a return to five furlongs, and don't forget how well he ran against Big Evs at the Breeders' Cup.

Starlust 14:45 York View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.00 Haydock

Betfred Hattrick Heaven New Boston Handicap, 7f



DJ's tip: English Oak



If my memory serves me correctly, Ed Walker booked Oisin Murphy when he won this in 2021 with Molls Memory. He's done the same here with English Oak, who seems progressive and didn't do much wrong at Newmarket last time.

English Oak 15:00 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ed Walker

3.20 York

William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes (Group 3), 1m6f



DJ's tip: Trevaunance



The Moone machine is in perfect working order right now with 11 winners in the last fortnight and this looks a shrewd piece of placing by Jessica Harrington. Trevaunance is talented and well worth a try over this far. How on earth is she 9-1 with one firm?

Trevaunance 15:20 York View Racecard Jky: Scott McCullagh Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

3.30 Haydock

Betfred Nifty 50 Hell Nook Handicap, 2m

DJ's tip: Law Of The Sea

It would be easier to sort out the roof at Old Trafford. This is a nightmare and, unfortunately, I've woken up from the nightmare thinking Law Of The Sea will win it. I say unfortunately because he's favourite. He struck me as a winner sooner rather than later in the Chester Plate.

Law Of The Sea 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

3.40 Curragh

Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1), 1m



DJ's tip: Rosallion

It's going to be interesting to see what Aidan O'Brien is going to pull out of his hat here. Will it be the speedy River Tiber? I have a feeling we won't see any rabbits coming out of that hat on this occasion and the Ballydoyle magician will have to play support to Richard Hannon on the main stage. Not only do I think Rosallion will win, but I fancy Haatem to chase him home.

Rosallion 15:40 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

