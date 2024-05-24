The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Haydock, Cartmel and Chester

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Vadream (1.50 Haydock)

Excels on testing conditions which and the last time she ran over 5f on soft ground, which she gets here, she beat Live In The Dream by half a length when landing last year's Palace House Stakes. Vadream meets that subsequent Group 1 winner off the back of an excellent second in the Palace House on good ground whereas Live In The Dream will likely need the run on his seasonal debut. Vadream was beaten only a head by Seven Questions last time and the return to a slower surface should result in the six-year-old reversing the form.

Shantwopointfive (4.00 Cartmel)

Loughanmore point-to-point winner who ran well on her rules debut to finish second at Southwell. The winner from that bumper last month, Blue Las, followed up at Uttoxeter and Shantwopointfive went on to run another solid race when chasing home Break My Soul on her hurdling debut at Fontwell. The Nicky Henderson-trained winner cost owner Olly Harris £290,00 and had won her previous start by 25 lengths so there was no disgrace in the selection's six-and-a-half length defeat. Shantwopointfive should go one better here and get off the mark over hurdles for Warren Greatrex.



Castle In The Sand (5.15 Chester)

Has matched the consistency he displayed as a juvenile with three second-placed efforts so far this term. Castle In The Sand has been runner-up on his last five starts and it could be that this switch to handicap company could result in a change of luck. The son of New Approach fourth on his debut behind subsequent German 2,000 Guineas winner Devil's Point so a mark of 83 could underestimate him for all that the hat-trick-seeking Fouroneohfever will be difficult to beat.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

'He's one of the more promising horses in the field' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.