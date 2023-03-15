Can Mighty Potter live up to the hype for Gordon Elliott in red-hot Turners?

After last year's lamentable turnout of four in the Turners, an original field of nine almost felt like a case of disaster averted. In truth, the difference this year was more bulk than depth and this represented a pretty attractive each-way race until Banbridge and Christopher Wood were declared non-runners on Thursday morning.

There are still two runners with an awful lot to do on the figures. Unexpected Party was rated too low to get a run in the Grand Annual. Notlongtillmay could well be a Graded prospect for Laura Morgan, but something like Ayr's Future Champion might have been a more realistic aim than this.

If you are a follower of BHA/HRI handicap marks, then you might take the view that everything in the race has it to do compared with Mighty Potter. Gordon Elliott's charge is rated 10lb higher than the next highest Irish runner (Appreciate It) and the horse with the highest BHA mark (Stage Star).

It is easy to see why. Mighty Potter breezed to success in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Novice Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival and had been similarly impressive in the Drinmore the time before. It is because of him that stablemate Gerri Colombe was sent up in trip for Wednesday's Brown Advisory. Prior to Cheltenham only El Fabiolo, who effectively had his own private pacemaker in the Irish Arkle, had recorded a higher Racing Post Rating among this season's novice chasers.

Most well-fancied chances at this week's festival have at least one skeleton in the closet, and in Mighty Potter's case it was a lamentable run in last year's Supreme, which was just an extension of his behaviour in the preliminaries. It is his only blip, on what was his fifth racecourse start. Given his good behaviour since only a determined favourite-slayer could really continue to hold it against him, but maybe there will be some waiting until near the off before backing him.

If you are not the type to back short-priced horses the better option in the Turners might be each-way. It is likely that five horses are in contention for two places behind Mighty Potter, if he is as good as he looks. James Du Berlais is akin to Sir Gerhard in that he has obvious class when second in last season's Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown but lacks experience over fences. Balco Coastal is smart but was firmly put in his place by Mighty Potter's understudy Gerri Colombe in the Scilly Isles.

The other three all bring excellent Cheltenham form and make up the obvious each-way shortlist. The market has had no trouble identifying Appreciate It, a 24-length winner of the 2021 Supreme, and last year's Martin Pipe winner Banbridge. The latter looked smart on his previous chase run at Cheltenham and would be the likeliest for the forecast.

However, Stage Star is the one whose price looks most out of whack for each-way players. He is three from four over fences and last time won a historically red-hot novice handicap chase over course and distance in convincing fashion. Stage Star floundered in the worst of the ground at last year's Cheltenham Festival but if you are forgiving Mighty Potter then you ought to forgive this horse, who looks a typical gradual improver for the Paul Nicholls yard.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Elliott: 'Mighty Potter one of our best chances'

There is anticipation that Mighty Potter could be the next superstar for the Gold Cup and Grand National-winning trainer Gordon Elliott, but the real test comes in Thursday's opener.

Elliott, who has trained Shattered Love and Samcro to win this in recent years, has made it clear just how high he regards the six-year-old owned by Andrew and Gemma Brown under their Caldwell Construction Ltd banner.

Since pulling up behind Constitution Hill in the Supreme last season he has been nothing short of sensational, landing a Grade 1 contest over hurdles at Punchestown before adding to his top-level tally in the Drinmore and at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The latter of which was a bloodless eight-and-a-half length success and he is strongly fancied to enjoy a change of luck at Cheltenham.

Mighty Potter: unbeaten over fences for Gordon Elliott Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"He hasn't put a foot wrong all season and we were hoping coming into this week that he was one of our best chances," Elliott said. "He seems very well in himself and he has matured a lot over the last 12 months. He's a different horse to the one you saw in last year's Supreme. His work has been good and his schooling has gone well. I'm looking forward to it."

Mullins duo not to be underestimated

Appreciate It heads Willie Mullins' two-pronged attack and arrives to Cheltenham after a smoother preparation than last season.

Appreciate It: winner of the 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

The nine-year-old had not run for a whole year before appearing as Honeysuckle's biggest threat in last season's Champion Hurdle yet the gigantic son of Jeremy has won twice and has finished third at Grade 1 level this season. He was a beaten favourite that day in the Irish Arkle and the 2021 Supreme Novice Hurdle winner is stepped up in distance for the first time in four years.

Paul Townend, who will ride Appreciate It, said: "He's stepping up in trip from the Irish Arkle and El Fabiolo gave that form a boost earlier in the week. Mighty Potter has been very impressive over these types of trips and has done nothing wrong. He seems to be improving from race to race.

"I think the step up in trip will suit my horse. He’s a festival winner and, while he’s a nine-year-old, he hasn’t a lot of miles on the clock. I hope the Dublin Racing Festival has lit him up again. He is my best ride of the day."

Stablemate James Du Berlais disappointed last time at Leopardstown but looked impressive at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day and has Grade 1 form in France and Ireland.

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Balco Coastal

It's fair to say I've been sweet on him in recent weeks, but I do think it's a very competitive race – it could be the best of the novice chases this week. He wasn't far behind Gerri Colombe in the Scilly Isles at Sandown last time and won really well at Kempton before that. He was second over hurdles at Cheltenham last season and I see no reason why the track shouldn't suit.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Stage Star

He should have a competitive chance having won there on Trials day. The form of that race doesn't look too bad, so he should have a chance.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Unexpected Party

He didn't get in the Grand Annual and he has a massive amount to find on the numbers but we'll try and take something.

Reporting by James Stevens

