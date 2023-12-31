Another Genius at work? Inch House following similar path to stablemate Monbeg Genius as he bids for a hat-trick

The profiles of Inch House and Monbeg Genius are becoming more similar by the run and it will be interesting to see just how far promising young stayer Inch House can go.

Like Monbeg Genius, he is trained by Jonjo O’Neill and finished well beaten on his chase debut off a mark in the 120s before bolting up in his next two starts. That extended to three in Monbeg Genius's case, and the task facing the novice Inch House at Cheltenham might even be slightly easier than his previous two at Newbury despite his higher rating.

He has only four runners to beat and that group comprises a likely non-stayer in Angels Breath , a notoriously suspect jumper in The Wolf , an exposed veteran in Cloudy Glen and one who faltered on his big day in the Coral Gold Cup last time in Stumptown .

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Stumptown jumped to his right on a few occasions at Newbury and being badly hampered towards the end of the back straight cost him any chance of getting involved. First-time blinkers will need to iron out those jumping ailments on this similarly left-handed circuit, but he has run well at Cheltenham in the past (finished second in the Kim Muir).

Cromwell’s record at the course this season means his runners there demand the utmost respect. He has saddled six winners, two seconds and two thirds from 16 runners for a level-stakes profit of £15.07. That could easily have been seven had the strong-travelling Malina Girl not fallen in the lucrative marathon handicap at the December Gold Cup meeting.

He knows the ideal type to run at this track and perhaps Stumptown’s recent disappointment will lead to an overreaction in the market. With an opposition that numbers a novice trying a new trip and three veterans, it is easy to see Stumptown finding the necessary improvement to bounce back.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Venetia Williams, trainer of Cloudy Glen

He's run well in a couple of outings this season. He's run a few good races at Cheltenham without winning and I hope he'll run well again.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Angels Breath

He won a point-to-point over three miles so he's stayed the trip before and I think he'll find things easier stepping up in distance. It's a competitive race even though there are only five runners. He was just in top gear in the Paddy Power, which was a very good race last time, so hopefully he can travel away more kindly and, fingers crossed, can get his head in front for connections.

Sam Thomas: Angels Breath's trainer Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Inch House

He seems in grand form, but I'm not sure about the ground now that it's turned heavy. I don't think the trip will be an issue but I wish the ground hadn't gone so soft.

Olly Murphy, trainer of The Wolf

He's always threatened to win a good handicap and I know he's the outsider of five in this, but he's had a wind op and we've changed his headgear again. Heavy ground should suit him well and we'll probably ride him positively. He could outrun his price.

Reporting by James Burn

