'We have a crown to defend' - Marie's Rock primed for Bob Olinger clash in Relkeel Hurdle

With the likes of Lossiemouth, Gala Marceau and Ashroe Diamond absent in Ireland over Christmas and among the initial Relkeel entries, there were hopes for a better turnout. Still, any race involving Bob Olinger simply must be watched and especially in light of his recent resurgence.

Twenty months and four painful short-priced defeats had passed between Bob Olinger’s fortunate Turners victory at Cheltenham and his Lismullen Hurdle strike at Navan in November. While the worth of the Lismullen form is questionable, as the race was slowly run and Zanahiyr and Home By The Lee have disappointed since, there was little doubting his supremacy.

This will teach us more about whether the fire remains in the belly because he is conceding weight to two fighters in last season’s winner Marie’s Rock and improving hurdler Strong Leader. The pair’s best chance to expose any vulnerabilities in Bob Olinger is to ensure the Relkeel provides a thorough test of stamina.

Marie’s Rock has long been an embryonic three-miler and might have needed her return at Newbury in the Long Distance Hurdle when failing to live up to market expectations. That form was given a boost at Ascot in the Long Walk Hurdle and again at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Strong Leader is related to several who thrived for staying distances, and a strongly run two and a half miles on soft ground might just provide his optimum set of circumstances, an impression confirmed by his eyecatching keeping-on second to Inthepocket in the Grade 1 Top Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree three starts back.

November’s Coral Hurdle at Ascot provided the scene for a change of strategy as Strong Leader almost pulled off a game front-running success. The hope is similar tactics are deployed, as none of the other three – Relkeel regular Brewin'upastorm completes the field – have set the pace in recent outings.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Ready to Rock

The classy Marie's Rock won this 12 months ago, but may have disappointed some when favourite on her return in Newbury's Long Distance Hurdle just over four weeks ago.

Trained by Nicky Henderson, she races in the familiar light blue of Middleham Park Racing, whose Tom Palin said: "We're very happy with how she is and Nicky said she was in excellent form when I spoke to him on Saturday, so I probably don't need to say much more.

Marie's Rock: mare has plenty of talent Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're coming back in trip, but she's tried and tested over it and has a crown to defend, which we hope we have after the race."

Reflecting on Newbury, when Marie's Rock was fourth of six behind Dashel Drasher, Palin added: "I think she was favourite more because people wanted a new, younger protagonist for the three-mile division. She was too free to do herself justice and she has that in her locker, she can be exuberant.

"We're not scrapping three miles though and will go back up in trip after this. It's disappointing when you're favourite and get beaten in any race, but there are reasons to put a line through Newbury, and she was beaten far."

Murphy hopes

Olly Murphy has the two outsiders in this, but remains positive.

His more fancied runner, according to the betting at least, is Strong Leader, who was second in Ascot's Coral Hurdle in November and had some useful form as a novice last season.

"He had a good run at Ascot, and I think the outer track at Cheltenham will suit." said Murphy.

Olly Murphy: Strong Leader appears his main chance Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He seems in good form and is still relatively unexposed. I’m hoping he has a decent chance.

"He appeared to appreciate the step up in trip at Ascot. It wouldn’t surprise me if he wants further in time. I’d say we could look at going up in trip in the spring, but it would be nice to win a good pot over two and a half miles first.

"He was a good novice hurdler, and was the first British-trained horse home in the Supreme last season. It was good to see him come out and run so well at Ascot. He's rated in the mid-140s now and hopefully, with time, he can improve on that."

The 11-year-old Brewin'upastorm is among the most popular members of Murphy's Warwickshire operation and the trainer said: "He's been an absolute star, but he's not getting any younger. However, he's still in good form.

"He needed his first run of the season, like he does every season. There's not much for him apart from this race. He retains plenty of ability and I’m looking forward to running him.

"He deserves to get his head in front around Cheltenham as he's had some near-misses there and he's been unlucky on a couple of occasions as well, including in this race."

Olinger on song?

Bob Olinger looked a potential world-beater not so long ago, but was perhaps not as natural as a chaser and was winless back over hurdles last term for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

His effort at Navan in the Lismullen Hurdle last time was way more encouraging, and he tore away from a tidy field in the Ballymore the last time he ran over hurdles at Cheltenham.

De Bromhead said: "He seems in great form and I'm happy to report that he has travelled over really well. This looked a nice race for him and we're looking forward to it. We were delighted with him at Navan."

Rachael Blackmore has partnered Bob Olinger for six of his eight wins, including in the Lismullen and the Ballymore, and will retain the partnership here.

The rider said: "We were very happy with him the last day. He's in great order and came out of Navan really well so I'm looking forward to it."

Reporting by James Burn

