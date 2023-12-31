Willie Mullins holds the aces as Classic Getaway, Monkfish and Bronn clash in fascinating New Year's Day Chase

Not since Apt Approach in 2012 has the winner of the Savills New Year's Day Chase returned at a price bigger than 2-1. Seven favourites have won in the last decade, but trying to put together the pieces to this particular jigsaw is much trickier than usual.

Dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo won it four times in a row from 2019, while 2021 Gold Cup winner Minella Indo was successful last season. The roll of honour is a who's who of top-notch staying chasers and there could be another added to that list here, especially if Monkfish returns to fences with a bang.

The last time Monkfish jumped a fence in public was when he was shocked by his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Colreevy in a Grade 1 at the 2021 Punchestown festival, having won the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham the previous month at 1-4.

He returned from a massive 713-day absence with a fine effort when second to Asterion Forlonge in a Grade 2 hurdle at Fairyhouse's Easter festival, but didn't back it up in a Grade 1 at Punchestown afterwards.

At his peak, Monkfish was producing Racing Post Ratings of 170, so if he got anywhere close to that level it would be good enough here. The problem is that it is hard to know how much of his old ability he retains, and Danny Mullins is on Classic Getaway, with Brian Hayes coming in for the ride.

Classic Getaway is the Closutton representative on the up. We have seen him only three times over fences, but two of those appearances were impressive. It was hard not to be taken with his recent Listed win at Thurles, as he had the 156-rated Haut En Couleurs five and a half lengths behind him in second, and he was giving that rival 4lb too. There was certainly substance to that success.

Classic Getaway is race-fit and will be dangerous if let loose on the lead around here. Bronn likes to be prominent, though, as does Minella Crooner, who is a thorough stayer, so the chances are he will be taken on up front.

Bronn struck into himself last time, which explains how he finished 69 lengths behind Minella Crooner at Wexford having traded at a low of 1-3 in-running on Betfair. He has solid novice form tied in with Gerri Colombe and was third in the Brown Advisory.

Jungle Boogie used to be a Closutton resident before moving to the Knockeen yard of Henry de Bromhead, and this sort of trip will be more his thing compared to the two miles he tackled when fourth to El Fabiolo at Cork in the Hilly Way. He remains completely unexposed as a staying chaser and this will let us know where we stand with him.

Longhouse Poet probably has the Grand National as his ultimate aim, while Minella Crooner could lack the tactical speed against this classy lot at a track like Tramore. Roi Mage is an admirable servant but could struggle in this company.

Willie Mullins goes in search of win number nine in the New Year's Day Chase and is triple-handed with a team of talented staying chasers.

Jockey bookings would suggest Classic Getaway is the number one stable hope. With Paul Townend on duty at Fairyhouse for Allegorie De Vassy and Nick Rockett, Danny Mullins is on the up-and-coming second-season novice.

The trainer said: "He's race-fit coming into it, which could be key in these conditions, so Danny is sticking with him."

Four-time Grade 1 winner Monkfish, who won the 2020 Albert Bartlett, is reported in good nick ahead of his first chase outing for well over two and a half years.

Mullins said: "We've done a lot of work with Monkfish at home and it's been a long road back. He'll love this ground, though the trip will be plenty far enough in these conditions. He comes here in good shape."

On Bronn, he added: "He looked like he had a good opportunity at Wexford but struck into himself. This is going to be a tough task for him but I think he'll handle the ground and the track."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Minella Crooner

It looks a hot race, as it always tends to be, but he seems in good form and hopefully he can put his effort in the Porterstown Chase behind him – that turned into a real slog in the conditions. He has some good form in the book and should give a good account of himself.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Jungle Boogie

We'll learn more about him here over what you'd imagine will be more his trip. We were happy with his first run for us in the Hilly Way and he seems to have been in good form since.

