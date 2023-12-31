Take note of Tom George's race record - key pointers and quotes for the 3m handicap hurdle

Noel George hit the headlines on Tuesday when Il Est Francais produced a sparkling performance to land the Kauto Star at Kempton and his father Tom will be hoping he can have his day in the sun when Come On Teddy takes aim at this staying handicap hurdle.

George snr has saddled just three winners in Britain this season, and last campaign managed only 11. That was his lowest total since 1997-98, so the yard isn’t as powerful as it once was on these shores.

Nevertheless, George has a good record in this race as his two runners in the last ten years were Rocklander, who finished second in 2017, and the 2018 winner Boyhood. That suggests this might have been the target for Come On Teddy , whose last hurdle win was at this course.

That victory over course and distance was more than three years ago and Come On Teddy is still 5lb higher in the weights, but he was third in the 2021 Pertemps Final off a mark of 134 and races off 2lb lower now.

What is Premier racing?

He does need to prove he still retains his ability as a ten-year-old, though, as he was well-held on his return in November when 22 lengths off the reopposing The Newest One .

The Newest One has since run out an easy winner at Chepstow and is one of five last-time-out scorers in the race, all of whom appear to be improving.

The two who made the biggest jump on Racing Post Ratings between second-last and last start are Ed Keeper , who improved 12lb when successful at Newbury last time, and Springwell Bay . He bettered his previous run’s RPR by 9lb when scoring here in November.

Both have to overcome a significant rise in the weights, but Ed Keeper is only six and Springwell Bay is seven. It won’t be a huge surprise were either to take another step up.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Springwell Bay

He has a lot of weight with 12st to carry in heavy ground and he's not a big horse but we'll take our chance.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Butch

He's on an upward curve. He was tough the last day and had to do all the donkey work but hopefully we can take a lead and ride him normally. We’ve had a race like this on our mind for a while.

David Maxwell: owner of Jatiluwih also rides him Credit: Edward Whitaker

David Maxwell, owner and rider of Jatiluwih

I'm not sure if he'll run because of the heavy ground, but Cheltenham can dry quickly. He hasn't run for a long time and I suspect he'll need it, but he's a lovely ride and very consistent, although he pays for that because the handicapper doesn't drop you for being consistent.

Sam Thomas, trainer of Ed Keeper

He started at Ffos Las on soft ground and ran a big race first time and has handled better conditions since, but he should be fine on heavy. He won well at Newbury last time and has gone up, but the time was quite impressive so maybe the handicapper has taken that into account – it was quicker than the Grade 2 three-mile hurdle on the card, albeit we carried less weight. It looks like he's a smart horse with a big future.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of The Newest One

He ran really well when second the last time he was at Cheltenham and he won last time at Chepstow. Funnily enough at his age, he's on the up for some reason.

Tim Palin, director of Middleham Park Racing, joint-owners of Ikarak

Maybe there are some sexier horses than us in this, but it's a race of two halves with some younger, improving novices against older horses. It's going to be attritional, but the heavy ground will be fine for us as he is a grinder. He has a featherweight and I'd rather that in heavy ground than 12st, which stops trains. He's got a squeak.

Reporting by James Burn

New Year's Day previews:

12.55 Cheltenham: 'This is a smashing race for him' - Nigel Twiston-Davies hoping for a big show from Matata in novice handicap chase

1.30 Cheltenham: Another Genius at work? Inch House following similar path to stablemate Monbeg Genius as he bids for a hat-trick

2.05 Cheltenham: Can classy Stage Star pull off another weight-carrying feat at Cheltenham in New Year's Day Handicap Chase?

2.15 Tramore: Willie Mullins holds the aces as Classic Getaway, Monkfish and Bronn clash in fascinating New Year's Day Chase

2.25 Fairyhouse: 'This looks a nice opportunity for her' - leading Mares' Chase fancy Allegorie De Vassy the one to beat

3.15 Cheltenham: 'We have a crown to defend' - Marie's Rock primed for Bob Olinger clash in Relkeel Hurdle

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.