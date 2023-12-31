'This is a smashing race for him' - Nigel Twiston-Davies hoping for a big show from Matata in novice handicap chase

The four realistic winners of this small-field novice handicap have raced in only six chases and each has taken well to this discipline. From that group, the performance of Matata at Ffos Las in October was particularly striking but a 78-day absence is a logical cause for concern.

Matata was tried in Grade 1 company as a young hurdler and jumped superbly in that novice handicap chase on Welsh Champion Hurdle day, suggesting a revised mark of 143 could undersell his talent.

The rest have been busy in the interim. Libberty Hunter fell at Chepstow before winning as he liked at Wincanton a couple of weeks ago, well-established hurdler Fine Casting showed plenty on his first chasing attempt when second at Ffos Las a week earlier, and Petit Tonnerre has been catching the eye in Graded company.

Petit Tonnerre receives 5lb from Matata and concedes 6lb to Libberty Hunter. Petit Tonnerre’s fourth in the Grade 1 Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown last time earned him a lifetime best on Racing Post Ratings. The fact he remains on a 2lb lower mark than for his seventh in the County Hurdle in March highlights the massive potential he has from this rating if his jumping holds up.

He and Matata are two years Libberty Hunter’s junior, yet Libberty Hunter turns up with a totally unexposed profile and at the right end of the handicap despite his recent hike. It is encouraging that one of his trainer Evan Williams' two visits to Cheltenham this campaign yielded a 22-1 winner.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Matata

It's been a while since he won at Ffos Las, where he looked very good, but he's fine. He missed Warwick because he had a snotty nose but he's fine now and this is a smashing race for him.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Petit Tonnerre

He's a nice horse and he's been running well in Graded company but this is a tricky race.

Jonjo O'Neill: runs Petit Tonnerre Credit: Harry Trump

Evan Williams, trainer of Libberty Hunter

He didn't do a lot wrong last time, in a lot lower grade. There aren't many places he can go against novices in handicaps off his mark so we'll give it a go. He's won around Chepstow, which is similar to Cheltenham, so it's the opposition that's the problem, not the track. It's a tough race.

Ben Pauling, trainer of Fine Casting

He ran very well on his reappearance at Ffos Las, where he didn't quite stay almost two and a half miles and probably just needed it slightly. Coming back to two miles on very soft ground will be right up his street and I hope he'll run a big race.

Reporting by David Carr

