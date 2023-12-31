'This looks a nice opportunity for her' - leading Mares' Chase fancy Allegorie De Vassy the one to beat

This is one of the very rare mares' races where Willie Mullins' record leaves a bit to be desired. The champion trainer has only won it twice in the last decade – with Camelia De Cotte in 2019 and Vroum Vroum Mag in 2015 – and has had three beaten favourites at odds of 4-6, evens and 6-5 since 2018.

Allegorie De Vassy looks sure to be a warm order for the Closutton colossus here, and she is certainly the one to beat.

Having looked imperious when winning both her first two starts over fences by 19 lengths each, Allegorie De Vassy was put in her place by Impervious in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, but it was still a solid effort from the imposing mare and she got a Racing Post Rating of 155 for it.

She looked back to something like her best at Clonmel on her reappearance, 1lb shy of Cheltenham form according to RPRs, but will need something similar to see off Riviere D'Etel here.

She gets 8lb from Allegorie De Vassy and didn't run badly over an inadequate two miles in the Fortria Chase at Navan. She looks on the way back.

Riviere D'Etel: second in the Fortria Chase last time out Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

The conditions of the race don't favour Instit , who must give Riviere D'Etel weight despite being rated 4lb inferior to her, and she looks up against it.

Must Be Obeyed is a useful mare in her own right but might lack the class of Allegorie De Vassy, while My Design and Optional Mix have plenty to do on the figures.

Allegorie De Vassy has been usurped as favourite for the Mares' Chase by stablemate Dinoblue following her Grade 1 win against the boys at Leopardstown over Christmas, but she could wrestle it back with an impressive victory here and 7-2 does not look like the worst price in the world for the festival event given the likelihood of a small field there.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Allegorie De Vassy and Instit

This looks a nice opportunity for Allegorie De Vassy, although she does have to give plenty of weight away. She's in good form and she'll handle the track and the ground. Instit wouldn't look too well in at these weights but she's a mare that is improving all the time. She has a good record at Fairyhouse and the heavy ground will definitely suit her.

Tom Gibney, trainer of Must Be Obeyed

She likes the track and the ground should be no problem to her so I'm hoping for a very good run from her.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Riviere D'Etel

She's coming along nicely this season and is back against mares here. She ran well in the Fortria over two miles and I would say she will appreciate this longer trip. She seems very well in herself.

