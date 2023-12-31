Can classy Stage Star pull off another weight-carrying feat at Cheltenham in New Year's Day Handicap Chase?

Stage Star is unbeaten in three outings over fences at Cheltenham and has already showed he has the ability to defy a big weight in handicaps at the course. Can he do it again?

Last January, Stage Star carried 12st to victory over course and distance, giving 4lb to subsequent Coral Gold Cup winner Datsalrightgino. Stage Star achieved even more when lumping 11st 7lb to victory in the Paddy Power Gold Cup on the Old course here in November.

There seems to be no end to his weight-carrying feats at the track, but it will be his biggest effort so far if he can give upwards of 12lb and a beating to this field of smart handicappers.

Stage Star’s two previous weight-carrying course wins have come off marks of 142 and 155, and he will be running off 166 here after an 11lb rise for his latest victory.

What is Premier racing?

You need to only go back over recent history to put his task into context as there have been 38 horses to have run off BHA ratings higher than 165 in handicap chases since the start of 2010 and only four have won. A £1 bet on them would have yielded a loss of £25.65.

Of the four who were successful, three were multiple Grade 1-winning chasers in Albertas Run, Sire De Grugy and Greaneteen, so is Stage Star a Grade 1 horse?

The bookmakers seem to think so as he is a short price across the board, but there is clearly enough evidence pointing to this not being the penalty kick the market thinks, and Stage Star will need to be every bit as good as he looked when winning the Paddy Power to follow up.

Stage Star likes to race prominently and he could have some competition for the front-running role because his five rivals like to be up with the early pace. Shakem Up’Arry and Frero Banbou , in particular, look to be at their best when going with the leaders.

Frero Banbou has been threatening to win a big race, having traded at 1.03 in running before being caught by Kandoo Kid at Newbury and then touching 3.15 when finishing third in the December Gold Cup over course and distance on his last run here.

He might prove the biggest danger ahead of Richmond Lake , who runs off a career-high mark and represents Donald McCain. He is just 1-26 at this course in recent seasons.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Nicholls: this was the only option for Star

The Cheltenham Festival is not the be-all and end-all but there is no escaping the fact we will get our first major ante-post clue to the big meeting just 14 hours into the new year.

Stage Star is already joint favourite for the Ryanair Chase with Allaho in many lists, with no firm offering odds longer than 7-2 for the feature chase on the third day of the meeting in March.

That is thanks to his clear-cut reappearance success in the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November, and what price will last season's Turners Novices' Chase winner be for his return to Grade 1 company if he follows up off a mark 11lb higher this time?

This is set to be Stage Star's final run before the Ryanair and trainer Paul Nicholls said: "He's in good shape. He has to carry a big weight in testing ground but he's won on very soft and he doesn't want fast ground.

"We've got a nice long time until the Ryanair and this was the only option I've really got to run him in as he has to go left-handed. The only other one was the Denman Chase over three miles and I'm not sure I want to go over three miles yet.

"This is a nice race for him, he loves Cheltenham and the New course, so as long as the ground is not bad we're looking forward to it."

What they say

Sam Thomas, trainer of Al Dancer

He's been great so far this season, but this is competitive despite there being just six runners. I hope he runs a nice race. He's back off a career-high mark, so we're taking weight off with Dylan Johnston, who is very tidy and has a wise head on young shoulders. It looks like he'll be going places as a jockey so I'm more than happy to support him.

Brian Hughes, rider of Richmond Lake

I hope he can run a big race. He's going there in good form and Donald is happy with him.

Brian Hughes: rides the in-form Richmond Lake Credit: John Grossick Racing

Ben Pauling, trainer of Shakem Up'Arry

He wasn't himself at Stratford and missed an awful lot of prep work for the Coral Gold Cup. He travelled and jumped almost too well at Newbury and didn't quite get home but ran a mighty race. I hope that dropping back in trip on this ground will suit him well. He's in a good place to do himself justice, it's a very good race with Stage Star in it, but we'll see how we get on.

Venetia Williams, trainer of Frero Banbou

He ran there only a couple of weeks ago and he's out of the handicap, but there's a good bit of prize-money to share around and he seems to have taken his race well.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Torn And Frayed

He wouldn't want the ground too soft and he's out of the handicap, but it will be a war of attrition and I hope he'll keep going.

Reporting by David Carr

New Year's Day previews:

12.55 Cheltenham: 'This is a smashing race for him' - Nigel Twiston-Davies hoping for a big show from Matata in novice handicap chase

1.30 Cheltenham: Another Genius at work? Inch House following similar path to stablemate Monbeg Genius as he bids for a hat-trick

2.15 Tramore: Willie Mullins holds the aces as Classic Getaway, Monkfish and Bronn clash in fascinating New Year's Day Chase

2.25 Fairyhouse: 'This looks a nice opportunity for her' - leading Mares' Chase fancy Allegorie De Vassy the one to beat

2.40 Cheltenham: Take note of Tom George's race record - key pointers and quotes for the 3m handicap hurdle

3.15 Cheltenham: 'We have a crown to defend' - Marie's Rock primed for Bob Olinger clash in Relkeel Hurdle

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.