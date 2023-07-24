US racing's most shameful episode is drawing to a close - but the whiff of suspicion will take much longer to shake off

On Wednesday, Jason Servis will be jailed. The punishment facing the former trainer is up to four years in prison and a fine potentially running into millions of dollars after he pleaded guilty to his role in one of international horseracing’s most notorious doping episodes.

Servis, 66, accepted that he was involved in distributing adulterated and misbranded drugs intended for administration in racehorses he trained. He is the last of the high-profile figures in the affair to be sentenced after three years of court cases and many more of investigation.

It was only days after the biggest win of his career that Servis’s career came crashing down. On February 29, 2020, Servis produced Maximum Security to land the inaugural $20 million Saudi Cup before he was one of a number of trainers, veterinarians and medication manufacturers and distributors who were raided by the FBI on March 9.