Unbeaten novice can stretch winning run at Cheltenham - and he could follow up at the festival too
I have a feeling the best wine will be served last at Cheltenham, or the best 7up in my case as I don't drink.
Gidleigh Park is a youngster with immense potential and I think he might win what we used to call the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, but now goes by the name Baring Bingham. And, if he is up to winning that, he would certainly want to be winning the Grade 2 SSS Super Alloys Novices' Hurdle (4.10), which closes a cracking card at Cheltenham.
He is unbeaten and I love the way he has hit the line in all of his starts to date. His strongest furlong always seems to be his last and I have already put him up at 16-1 for the Baring Bingham on the Racing Post's Upping The Ante show. I am hoping that will look a very tasty price come Saturday night as he is a proper horse and is going places.
