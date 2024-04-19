Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:15 BathHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race1 Min
17:15 BathHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

I'm making a Scottish Grand National exception this year - I'm very sweet on this 12-1 shot

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Lucinda Russell: Grand National-winning trainer and bringer of festive cheer
Lucinda Russell: can win the Coral Scottish National with Inis OirrCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

You probably know by now that a race like the Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) is not usually my cup of tea. Give me a maiden hurdle around Wincanton with Harry Cobden riding one for Paul Nicholls any day of the week. A 26-runner handicap chase over four miles is a completely different kettle of fish and usually a race I would swerve, but I'm making an exception for this year's Ayr showpiece as I'm pretty sweet on something.

The Lucinda Russell-trained Inis Oirr is a horse I've always liked. He's a relatively unexposed seven-year-old who seemed to really benefit from the fitting of a visor, when bolting up at Musselburgh in early February, and I think he's still on the up.

Raised a stone for that facile victory, he was a late withdrawal from the Midlands National at Uttoxeter when the ground was deemed unsuitably soft, and that may well prove to be a blessing in disguise as he arrives here fresher than most and could be capable of defying his rise in the handicap on ground he will relish and over a trip right up his street.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 19 April 2024inJohnny Dineen

Last updated 17:00, 19 April 2024

iconCopy
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen