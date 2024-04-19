I'm making a Scottish Grand National exception this year - I'm very sweet on this 12-1 shot
You probably know by now that a race like the Coral Scottish Grand National (3.35) is not usually my cup of tea. Give me a maiden hurdle around Wincanton with Harry Cobden riding one for Paul Nicholls any day of the week. A 26-runner handicap chase over four miles is a completely different kettle of fish and usually a race I would swerve, but I'm making an exception for this year's Ayr showpiece as I'm pretty sweet on something.
The Lucinda Russell-trained Inis Oirr is a horse I've always liked. He's a relatively unexposed seven-year-old who seemed to really benefit from the fitting of a visor, when bolting up at Musselburgh in early February, and I think he's still on the up.
Raised a stone for that facile victory, he was a late withdrawal from the Midlands National at Uttoxeter when the ground was deemed unsuitably soft, and that may well prove to be a blessing in disguise as he arrives here fresher than most and could be capable of defying his rise in the handicap on ground he will relish and over a trip right up his street.
Published on 19 April 2024inJohnny Dineen
Last updated 17:00, 19 April 2024
