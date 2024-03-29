This is a brilliant horse - and a Grade 1 win can establish him as the best his popular trainer has ever had
The rain has been relentless so I shall be giving the Flat action a swerve once again this weekend, although it will be interesting to see how 1,000 Guineas hopeful One Look gets on at Cork. She will probably win the prize for the shortest starting price of the entire Flat season despite the fact we are still in March.
Fairyhouse is more my cup of tea and I'm hoping Colm Murphy can get a much-needed tonic in the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle (2.10) as I fancy The Lovely Man to end a 252-day drought for the trainer. He is rated 118 and his second to Alpesh Amin recently at Gowran Park should put him right in the mix here.
Ferns Lock returns to calmer waters in the 3m1f hunter chase (2.45) following a below-par effort 15 days ago at the Cheltenham Festival. He got rather upset pre-race on that occasion and gets the vote to resume winning ways, provided he is more manageable in the preliminaries.
Published on 29 March 2024
Last updated 16:59, 29 March 2024
