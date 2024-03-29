Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
17:10 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race8 MINS
17:10 Chelmsford (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

This is a brilliant horse - and a Grade 1 win can establish him as the best his popular trainer has ever had

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Spillane's Tower (left) jumps the last behind Blood Destiny but gets up to win at Punchestown
Spillane's Tower (left): looks the best bet of the weekend at Fairyhouse on SundayCredit: Patrick McCann

The rain has been relentless so I shall be giving the Flat action a swerve once again this weekend, although it will be interesting to see how 1,000 Guineas hopeful One Look gets on at Cork. She will probably win the prize for the shortest starting price of the entire Flat season despite the fact we are still in March. 

Fairyhouse is more my cup of tea and I'm hoping Colm Murphy can get a much-needed tonic in the opening 2m4f maiden hurdle (2.10) as I fancy The Lovely Man to end a 252-day drought for the trainer. He is rated 118 and his second to Alpesh Amin recently at Gowran Park should put him right in the mix here.

Ferns Lock returns to calmer waters in the 3m1f hunter chase (2.45) following a below-par effort 15 days ago at the Cheltenham Festival. He got rather upset pre-race on that occasion and gets the vote to resume winning ways, provided he is more manageable in the preliminaries. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 29 March 2024inJohnny Dineen

Last updated 16:59, 29 March 2024

iconCopy
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen