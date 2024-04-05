Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
This guy is a class above these and anything bigger than evens is a gift – he's my good thing this weekend

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Leopardstown Sat 9 September 2023 Diego Velazquez ridden by Ryan Moore winning The KPMG CHampions Juvenile Stakes from Capulet ridden by Seamus Heffernan, 2nd.
Capulet (far side), seen here chasing home Diego Velazquez on Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown, is my idea of the best bet of the weekend at ChelmsfordCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Amid all the uncertainty and cancelled fixtures, at least we have the certainty of Chelmsford and Kempton being on, and I fancy quite a few at both those meetings, so it is not all doom and gloom. 

We shall begin at Chelmsford where a rare raid by Aidan O'Brien at the Essex course is likely to be successful, as the Ballydoyle maestro runs Capulet in the mile conditions stakes (3.30).

The son of Justify is already rated 109 on the back of three runs, and if he is in the same form as any of those efforts from last season he should be more than capable of making a winning reappearance. 

