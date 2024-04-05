This guy is a class above these and anything bigger than evens is a gift – he's my good thing this weekend

Amid all the uncertainty and cancelled fixtures, at least we have the certainty of Chelmsford and Kempton being on, and I fancy quite a few at both those meetings, so it is not all doom and gloom.

We shall begin at Chelmsford where a rare raid by Aidan O'Brien at the Essex course is likely to be successful, as the Ballydoyle maestro runs Capulet in the mile conditions stakes (3.30 ).

The son of Justify is already rated 109 on the back of three runs, and if he is in the same form as any of those efforts from last season he should be more than capable of making a winning reappearance.