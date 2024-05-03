I couldn't entertain backing City Of Troy - but there are some other cracking bets at Newmarket

I could not entertain backing City Of Troy in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket. While he's a potential wonderhorse, it does look a pretty smart renewal with the likes of Rosallion, Ghostwriter, Night Raider, Notable Speech and Alyanaabi all having decent claims and I couldn't contemplate parting with my cash and investing in City Of Troy at around 8-13.

The big worry for me is the stable form. Aidan O'Brien is just not hitting the target with the regularity he should be and the Ballydoyle horses have been losing races from seemingly winning positions. That is something that wasn't happening last year. I'm not going to lay City Of Troy, but I would be much closer to doing so than backing him.

Staying at Newmarket for the moment, Kieran Shoemark could have had an easier introduction in his new alliance with the Gosden camp, but he is due a change in fortune as that stable is really starting to go through the gears and Torito can triumph in the William Hill Suffolk Stakes (2.20).