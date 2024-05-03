I couldn't entertain backing City Of Troy - but there are some other cracking bets at Newmarket
I could not entertain backing City Of Troy in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket. While he's a potential wonderhorse, it does look a pretty smart renewal with the likes of Rosallion, Ghostwriter, Night Raider, Notable Speech and Alyanaabi all having decent claims and I couldn't contemplate parting with my cash and investing in City Of Troy at around 8-13.
The big worry for me is the stable form. Aidan O'Brien is just not hitting the target with the regularity he should be and the Ballydoyle horses have been losing races from seemingly winning positions. That is something that wasn't happening last year. I'm not going to lay City Of Troy, but I would be much closer to doing so than backing him.
Staying at Newmarket for the moment, Kieran Shoemark could have had an easier introduction in his new alliance with the Gosden camp, but he is due a change in fortune as that stable is really starting to go through the gears and Torito can triumph in the William Hill Suffolk Stakes (2.20).
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 3 May 2024inJohnny Dineen
Last updated 17:23, 3 May 2024
- Expect The Real Whacker to bounce out and boss things from the front - he's a corking bet at 5-2 on Saturday
- Three horses are catching my eye on Sunday - including my wager of the weekend at Tramore
- This guy is a class above these and anything bigger than evens is a gift – he's my good thing this weekend
- This is a brilliant horse - and a Grade 1 win can establish him as the best his popular trainer has ever had
- Johnny Dineen's weekend wager was a winner and he likes the look of an Irish raider at Ascot on Sunday
- Expect The Real Whacker to bounce out and boss things from the front - he's a corking bet at 5-2 on Saturday
- Three horses are catching my eye on Sunday - including my wager of the weekend at Tramore
- This guy is a class above these and anything bigger than evens is a gift – he's my good thing this weekend
- This is a brilliant horse - and a Grade 1 win can establish him as the best his popular trainer has ever had
- Johnny Dineen's weekend wager was a winner and he likes the look of an Irish raider at Ascot on Sunday