Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
17:35 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race3 MINS
17:35 Newcastle (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

I couldn't entertain backing City Of Troy - but there are some other cracking bets at Newmarket

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
City Of Troy and Ryan Moore win the Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes (Group 1)
City Of Troy: I wouldn't dream of backing him in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas at 8-13Credit: Mark Cranham

I could not entertain backing City Of Troy in the Qipco 2,000 Guineas (3.35) at Newmarket. While he's a potential wonderhorse, it does look a pretty smart renewal with the likes of Rosallion, Ghostwriter, Night Raider, Notable Speech and Alyanaabi all having decent claims and I couldn't contemplate parting with my cash and investing in City Of Troy at around 8-13.

The big worry for me is the stable form. Aidan O'Brien is just not hitting the target with the regularity he should be and the Ballydoyle horses have been losing races from seemingly winning positions. That is something that wasn't happening last year. I'm not going to lay City Of Troy, but I would be much closer to doing so than backing him. 

Staying at Newmarket for the moment, Kieran Shoemark could have had an easier introduction in his new alliance with the Gosden camp, but he is due a change in fortune as that stable is really starting to go through the gears and Torito can triumph in the William Hill Suffolk Stakes (2.20).

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 3 May 2024inJohnny Dineen

Last updated 17:23, 3 May 2024

iconCopy
more inJohnny Dineen
more inJohnny Dineen