Expect The Real Whacker to bounce out and boss things from the front - he's a corking bet at 5-2 on Saturday

I think we all agree the bet365 Celebration Chase is the one race you don't want to miss this weekend. We have had to wait until the final day of the jumps season in Britain to get another episode of El Fabiolo v Jonbon, but it might just be worth the wait.

We were denied seeing it in the Clarence House, when El Fabiolo didn't show up, and then there was no sign of Jonbon in the Champion Chase, but they are both set for a sizzling showdown at Sandown and it could be one of the races of the season.

Don't forget Edwardstone, by the way. He will be much better suited by this surface and maybe his front-running tactics could be easier to employ this time.