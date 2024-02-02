Racing Post logo
OpinionJohnny Dineen
premium

This special talent can't be opposed in novice company over any distance and I'll be getting stuck in

author image
Johnny DineenUpping The Ante star
Hermes Allen with a majestic leap
Hermes Allen: best bet of the weekend in the Scilly Isles at Sandown on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

The Dublin Racing Festival takes centre stage at Leopardstown this weekend but we're going to have a lot of small fields and short prices, which isn't everybody's cup of tea.

More on that in a moment, but let's start with the Virgin Bet Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (2.35) at Sandown, where my most confident selection of the weekend runs. The handicapper doesn't think Hermes Allen is the best horse in the race but I definitely do.

Last season's Challow winner is rated 149, 1lb inferior to Le Patron and identical to Djelo's mark, but I have no doubt he's more talented than those two and he looks the clear form choice to me. Indeed, I was surprised he was as big as 6-4 on Friday. He's a proper bet in my eyes.

Published on 2 February 2024inJohnny Dineen

Last updated 17:00, 2 February 2024

