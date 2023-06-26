There will never be another Frankie - but Ascot showed there are lots of captivating jockeys with their own tales to tell

As far as parting gifts go, coming from almost last to first aboard Courage Mon Ami in Thursday's Gold Cup was the ultimate farewell present to Royal Ascot from Frankie Dettori.

Following a winner for the King earlier in the day, Dettori capped a truly magical afternoon in the Ascot sunshine, the sort of occasion money can't buy. Yet it was one that left a familiar question being asked: how on earth will British racing ever replace Frankie? Considering the euphoria with which the Gold Cup triumph was met from the Ladies' Day crowd, it was an entirely natural one to ask.

However, the beauty of this year's Royal Ascot was how many different people got in on the winners, including 21 different riders. And the more we heard from those winning riders, the more the sense grew that the void Dettori's imminent retirement will leave can be filled after all. Of course he can't be replaced like for like. There will only ever be one Frankie Dettori and trying to fabricate an imitation would be a futile exercise. But the idea he is the only big character in the weighing room simply isn't true.