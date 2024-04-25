The fab four - my magic moments to savour as a memorable jumps season reaches its finale
When you live and breathe racing every day, it can be easy to grow cynical. We all want what is best for the sport and that frequently leads us to highlight its ills and how it can be improved. But with Britain's jumps finale upon us, it is also helpful to focus on why we fell in love with racing in the first place and the magic moments that ensure we keep coming back. So, here are my four standouts from the season.
4. James Best's Classic roar
As fans, we love to see the emotion of our competitors shine through; it is pleasing to know this sport means as much to them as it does to us, and nobody epitomised that more than James Best in the Classic Chase. After a gruelling trip on the gutsy mare My Silver Lining, Best's roars of celebration could be heard across Warwickshire. He named it "the best day of my career" and we were only too happy to share in it.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 25 April 2024inAnother View
Last updated 16:04, 25 April 2024
- There will never be another Olivier Peslier; modern racing simply wouldn't produce one
- Gavin Cromwell's remarkable achievement and the worrying implications for British jump racing
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- We've had lots of finishers in the National before and future runnings could still throw up plenty of drama
- Why resurgent Charlie Appleby could be overpriced in the Flat trainers' championship
- There will never be another Olivier Peslier; modern racing simply wouldn't produce one
- Gavin Cromwell's remarkable achievement and the worrying implications for British jump racing
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- We've had lots of finishers in the National before and future runnings could still throw up plenty of drama
- Why resurgent Charlie Appleby could be overpriced in the Flat trainers' championship