The fab four - my magic moments to savour as a memorable jumps season reaches its finale

When you live and breathe racing every day, it can be easy to grow cynical. We all want what is best for the sport and that frequently leads us to highlight its ills and how it can be improved. But with Britain's jumps finale upon us, it is also helpful to focus on why we fell in love with racing in the first place and the magic moments that ensure we keep coming back. So, here are my four standouts from the season.

4. James Best's Classic roar

As fans, we love to see the emotion of our competitors shine through; it is pleasing to know this sport means as much to them as it does to us, and nobody epitomised that more than James Best in the Classic Chase. After a gruelling trip on the gutsy mare My Silver Lining, Best's roars of celebration could be heard across Warwickshire. He named it "the best day of my career" and we were only too happy to share in it.