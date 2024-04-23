Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Gavin Cromwell's remarkable achievement and the worrying implications for British jump racing

author image
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Gavin Cromwell: "It's the stuff you dream of. It's hard to put it all into words, if I'm being honest. It's just been a fantastic week."
Gavin Cromwell: enjoyed a brilliant season at CheltenhamCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The spotlight will rightly be on Willie Mullins this week after a phenomenal season in Britain and Ireland, but there is another Irish trainer whose achievements certainly deserve a mention.

The curtain came down on Cheltenham's 2023-24 season last week and Gavin Cromwell finished it having trained more winners than anyone bar Mullins. That is a fairly extraordinary accomplishment – particularly when you delve into the numbers behind his nine winners.

They came from just 30 runners, meaning his strike-rate at the home of British jump racing was a quite remarkable 30 per cent. They include a festival double, courtesy of Kim Muir winner Inothewayurthinkin and Limerick Lace, and a number of big handicaps throughout the autumn and winter.

Published on 23 April 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 23 April 2024

