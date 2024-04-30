Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

You'll hopefully catch a glimpse of racing's TV future if you watch Saturday's Kentucky Derby

author image
James StevensWest Country correspondent
Horses break from the stalls in front of the famous twin spires
Churchill Downs: home of the Kentucky DerbyCredit: Matt Wooley

It is the Kentucky Derby this weekend which, for me, is always a little like the infamous Bullseye 'here's what you could've won' moment for racing broadcast.

As with anything American, it is no surprise the energy is ramped up a bit, but the standout thing when watching any big US race meeting is how epic they make it look.

Let's not forget that US racetracks are generally very similar and can't boast anything like the uniqueness of British and Irish racecourses, but the broadcasts completely lift the whole experience by utilising new camera angles, drones and any manner of ways to put the viewer at the absolute centre of the action.

Published on 30 April 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 30 April 2024

