There will never be another Olivier Peslier; modern racing simply wouldn't produce one
Was there ever a man more at home on the back of a horse than Olivier Peslier? A natural rider who does most things by feeling, he is a supreme stylist, though plenty of trainers would warn an apprentice against trying to copy his languid body language in the saddle.
As his glittering career comes to a close, it is instructive to see how Peslier has ridden out the waves of fashion in French and international racing across eras which have demanded that jockeys look the opposite of effortless.
France still reserves the best rides for those with a prized contract for a major owner. Without such backing since the end of 2014, Peslier has still racked up 12 thoroughbred Group 1 victories, starting with Charm Spirit in the QEII Stakes just two days after the news broke that he would be replaced as the Wertheimers' first jockey.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 24 April 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 24 April 2024
- Gavin Cromwell's remarkable achievement and the worrying implications for British jump racing
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- We've had lots of finishers in the National before and future runnings could still throw up plenty of drama
- Why resurgent Charlie Appleby could be overpriced in the Flat trainers' championship
- Racing depends on punters' money - yet this latest farce shows it is continuing to treat them with contempt
- Gavin Cromwell's remarkable achievement and the worrying implications for British jump racing
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
- We've had lots of finishers in the National before and future runnings could still throw up plenty of drama
- Why resurgent Charlie Appleby could be overpriced in the Flat trainers' championship
- Racing depends on punters' money - yet this latest farce shows it is continuing to treat them with contempt