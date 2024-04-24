There will never be another Olivier Peslier; modern racing simply wouldn't produce one

Was there ever a man more at home on the back of a horse than Olivier Peslier? A natural rider who does most things by feeling, he is a supreme stylist, though plenty of trainers would warn an apprentice against trying to copy his languid body language in the saddle.

As his glittering career comes to a close, it is instructive to see how Peslier has ridden out the waves of fashion in French and international racing across eras which have demanded that jockeys look the opposite of effortless.

France still reserves the best rides for those with a prized contract for a major owner. Without such backing since the end of 2014, Peslier has still racked up 12 thoroughbred Group 1 victories, starting with Charm Spirit in the QEII Stakes just two days after the news broke that he would be replaced as the Wertheimers' first jockey.