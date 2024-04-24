Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race9 MINS
14:10 Happy ValleyHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

There will never be another Olivier Peslier; modern racing simply wouldn't produce one

author image
Scott BurtonFrance correspondent
Andre Fabre and Olivier Peslier after Xaar's Dewhurst win in October 1997
Andre Fabre and Olivier Peslier after Xaar's Dewhurst win in October 1997Credit: Edward Whitaker

Was there ever a man more at home on the back of a horse than Olivier Peslier? A natural rider who does most things by feeling, he is a supreme stylist, though plenty of trainers would warn an apprentice against trying to copy his languid body language in the saddle.

As his glittering career comes to a close, it is instructive to see how Peslier has ridden out the waves of fashion in French and international racing across eras which have demanded that jockeys look the opposite of effortless.

France still reserves the best rides for those with a prized contract for a major owner. Without such backing since the end of 2014, Peslier has still racked up 12 thoroughbred Group 1 victories, starting with Charm Spirit in the QEII Stakes just two days after the news broke that he would be replaced as the Wertheimers' first jockey.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 24 April 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 24 April 2024

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View