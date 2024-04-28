So much to like at Sandown - but day was tarnished by a farce at the start which robs punters

There were so many positive things about Saturday's season finale at Sandown but on a day encapsulated in anticipation and celebration, British racing could not help but shoot itself in the foot.

There was a real buzz about the place, something that has been missing at Sandown, as Harry Cobden, Patrick Wadge and JP McManus were crowned champions before the opening race and plenty of anticipation as Willie Mullins prepared to field a big team in pursuit of his first British trainers' championship.

Yet that positivity was deflated as early as the first race when the stewards deemed Maasai Mara a runner despite the fact he was facing the wrong way when the tapes went up.