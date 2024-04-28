So much to like at Sandown - but day was tarnished by a farce at the start which robs punters
There were so many positive things about Saturday's season finale at Sandown but on a day encapsulated in anticipation and celebration, British racing could not help but shoot itself in the foot.
There was a real buzz about the place, something that has been missing at Sandown, as Harry Cobden, Patrick Wadge and JP McManus were crowned champions before the opening race and plenty of anticipation as Willie Mullins prepared to field a big team in pursuit of his first British trainers' championship.
Yet that positivity was deflated as early as the first race when the stewards deemed Maasai Mara a runner despite the fact he was facing the wrong way when the tapes went up.
Published on 28 April 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:13, 28 April 2024
- Guineas weekend may soon be viewed as the start of the turf season with trials losing their importance
- The fab four - my magic moments to savour as a memorable jumps season reaches its finale
- There will never be another Olivier Peslier; modern racing simply wouldn't produce one
- Gavin Cromwell's remarkable achievement and the worrying implications for British jump racing
- Healthy variety in early stages of Flat season - and proof that lower-quality races belong on big racedays
