Guineas weekend may soon be viewed as the start of the turf season with trials losing their importance

The fireworks that have come – and might still be to come – at the end of the British jumps season stand in stark contrast with the start of the Flat turf season in Britain, which has rather shuffled into view with very little fanfare.

In its current position, the Lincoln is an underwhelming way to launch the turf campaign, which for many really kicks off with last week's Craven and Classic trials. But in recent years it has become clear that these are also becoming a much harder sell.

For example, the Craven's status as a key 2,000 Guineas trial has largely fallen away and, while this year's winner Haatem won quite impressively, his performance didn't threaten the head of the market, with 25-1 still freely available generally. At least he can run in the race, unlike the gelding, Esquire , who won the Greenham.