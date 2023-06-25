Royal Ascot winner for the King and Queen the perfect result for British racing and its international standing

You will have had that experience of taking someone to the races and desperately wanting them to enjoy themselves.

You will have told them about the joys of a day watching the horses in action and they will have seen your passion for it but, while they might appear to be receptive to the idea, you want to see it with your own eyes.

You want to see them transfixed on the final stages of a race, growing animated as the crescendo builds to a climax and then experiencing the ecstasy or, very possibly, despair that follows. At that point, you know racing is something that will be for them.