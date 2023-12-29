My best bet of the weekend is a strong stayer and will relish conditions - he looks bombproof
With no Irish racing to go at, this Saturday has a rather strange feel to it with just the three jumps meetings to entertain us. The highlight of the afternoon is unquestionably the Grade 1 Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at 3.00, and it is a race which could well unearth a future star like maybe a Denman, Champ or Bravemansgame, who all landed this prestigious prize.
This looks a tricky Challow and cases can be made for quite a few, none more so than the Nicky Henderson-trained Willmount, who has a big reputation but now has to step up in both grade and distance against rivals who themselves have plenty of untapped potential in their lockers.
I'm going to pass on this event as a betting medium as there are just too many unknowns to make a definite choice pre-race.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- I'm very keen on this 10-1 shot in the Long Walk Hurdle and fancy him to beat the old and the new
- It could be Fun Fun Fun for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Thurles - she's my wager of the weekend
- 10-1 looks very generous for this youngster in Sandown Grade 1
- My best bet of the weekend runs in the Drinmore on Sunday - he's worth a proper wager
- He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer
- I'm very keen on this 10-1 shot in the Long Walk Hurdle and fancy him to beat the old and the new
- It could be Fun Fun Fun for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Thurles - she's my wager of the weekend
- 10-1 looks very generous for this youngster in Sandown Grade 1
- My best bet of the weekend runs in the Drinmore on Sunday - he's worth a proper wager
- He could be one of Britain's best novice hurdlers and I strongly fancy him to get my Saturday off to a flyer