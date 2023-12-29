My best bet of the weekend is a strong stayer and will relish conditions - he looks bombproof

With no Irish racing to go at, this Saturday has a rather strange feel to it with just the three jumps meetings to entertain us. The highlight of the afternoon is unquestionably the Grade 1 Coral Challow Novices' Hurdle at 3.00 , and it is a race which could well unearth a future star like maybe a Denman, Champ or Bravemansgame, who all landed this prestigious prize.

This looks a tricky Challow and cases can be made for quite a few, none more so than the Nicky Henderson-trained Willmount, who has a big reputation but now has to step up in both grade and distance against rivals who themselves have plenty of untapped potential in their lockers.

I'm going to pass on this event as a betting medium as there are just too many unknowns to make a definite choice pre-race.