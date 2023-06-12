Money talks - and Ian Williams' bold move shows that applies to racing as much as golf

If ever proof were needed that money does the talking in sport, then look no further than events over the last week in the world of golf, during which LIV Golf has gone from public enemy number one to establishment bedfellow.

Bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf launched a rival tour amid a barrage of criticism last year when serious money meant it was able to lure some of the sport's biggest names away from the traditional set-ups at the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

After more than a year of disharmony between the competing tours, resulting in multiple lawsuits and the suspension of numerous LIV golfers from PGA and DP tournaments, and despite PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan ruling out any possibility of a merger, last Tuesday the sporting world was stunned when a deal to form 'a new collectively owned' entity between the three was revealed. Saudi Arabia's pockets, it appears, were too deep for the rest of the golf industry to ignore.