Don’t fall for the cult of the ‘genius trainer’ - Willie Mullins’ dominance is far more complex than that
Willie Mullins’ clean sweep of the Grade 1 races at the weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival was a remarkable training achievement. One thing it wasn’t, though, was the work of a genius.
The ‘genius’ label is one that has been applied to Mullins on many occasions by many people in the last few years to explain his dominance. But this cult of the genius trainer is an illusion that not only does Mullins a disservice but also many other trainers — and doesn’t do the sport any favours either.
For starters, training racehorses is not a profession that requires a genius — some kind of high-functioning intellectual, or a mystic who sees things mere mortals can only dream of. Much of training racehorses simply comes down to a good education, experience, patience and planning.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 5 February 2024inPeter Scargill
Last updated 14:10, 5 February 2024
- Amo fallout well and truly in the past for Rossa Ryan - and 2024 could be his year
- Training is becoming something of a lost art - but it was shown in abundance by Nicky Henderson and Hughie Morrison
- Choice of Sandown for rescheduled Fighting Fifth is a real slap in the face for northern jump racing
- PJA under Paul Struthers must demonstrate that it has learned from previous failings
- Racing is now seen as an increasingly risky business - as trainers and breeders are finding to their cost
- Amo fallout well and truly in the past for Rossa Ryan - and 2024 could be his year
- Training is becoming something of a lost art - but it was shown in abundance by Nicky Henderson and Hughie Morrison
- Choice of Sandown for rescheduled Fighting Fifth is a real slap in the face for northern jump racing
- PJA under Paul Struthers must demonstrate that it has learned from previous failings
- Racing is now seen as an increasingly risky business - as trainers and breeders are finding to their cost