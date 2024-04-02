Jump racing needs Nicky Henderson's superstars firing again - and he certainly deserves a break
And so the saga is over. What was meant to be the season to cement Constitution Hill's status as possibly the greatest hurdler ever is now finished after just one Christmas Hurdle cakewalk against vastly inferior opposition.
Any hopes of a rematch with the latest Champion Hurdle winner State Man at Punchestown were dashed when Nicky Henderson announced his eight-time Grade 1 winner had spent five days in a veterinary hospital with suspected colic.
Like many, I suspect, I was initially sceptical about the seriousness of Constitution Hill’s dirty scope before the Unibet Hurdle at the end of January. Was it merely a convenient excuse to ensure there were no hiccups on the road to Cheltenham? I was wrong, as clearly he has been suffering from a multitude of problems since the beginning of the year.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 2 April 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:06, 2 April 2024
- Another Billy Loughnane? The hotshot apprentice punters need to know about as the Flat season kicks into gear
- Harry Cobden is no certainty to win the jockeys' championship yet - here's why Sean Bowen's fight is not over
- Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course
- Only four horses have managed the biggest of National doubles - and this legend did it in the most extraordinary fashion
- Not long until Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend - and here at Carlisle we're so proud to be involved
- Another Billy Loughnane? The hotshot apprentice punters need to know about as the Flat season kicks into gear
- Harry Cobden is no certainty to win the jockeys' championship yet - here's why Sean Bowen's fight is not over
- Farewell to a fine leader: Kirkland Tellwright set for final day at Haydock after two decades as clerk of the course
- Only four horses have managed the biggest of National doubles - and this legend did it in the most extraordinary fashion
- Not long until Racing Post Go North Finals Weekend - and here at Carlisle we're so proud to be involved