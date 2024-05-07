There is no race quite like it - absolutely right to roll out the red carpet for the one and only Chester Cup

Britain's oldest racecourse celebrates a significant anniversary of its oldest race this week when Chester marks 200 years of the Chester Cup .

There isn't much in this sport that can match Chester's history, with racing on the Roodee dating back to 1539 and the Chester Cup established in 1824 under the guise of the Trademen's Cup.

Following brief spells as the Trademen's Plate and Chester Trades' Cup, the race was named the Chester Cup in 1884 and has remained that way ever since. Even in the early days it had plenty of novelty value. From its origins, it was a handicap with the weights framed by clerk of the course EW Topham for many years.