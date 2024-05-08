Guineas results a boost for Derby trials, but will it prompt trainers to reconsider racecourse gallop approach?

Last month there was a general bemoaning in some quarters about how lacklustre the Guineas trials were.

It came against the backdrop of a growing tendency for trainers to use the likes of Newmarket’s Craven meeting to give their higher-profile Guineas options a racecourse gallop rather than a race to blow away the cobwebs, a move that detracts from the whole point of trials.

But the outcome of the 2,000 Guineas , including the shock blowout of hot favourite City Of Troy, should at least have a few positive knock-on impacts now we have truly entered Derby trials season.