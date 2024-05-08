Racing Post logo
OpinionAnother View
premium

Guineas results a boost for Derby trials, but will it prompt trainers to reconsider racecourse gallop approach?

author image
Matt ButlerDeputy news editor
Notable Speech (William Buick) wins the 2000 Guineas from Rosallion (right) Newmarket 4.5.24 Pic: Edward Whitaker
Notable Speech (William Buick) wins the 2000 Guineas in fine style on SaturdayCredit: Edward Whitaker

Last month there was a general bemoaning in some quarters about how lacklustre the Guineas trials were. 

It came against the backdrop of a growing tendency for trainers to use the likes of Newmarket’s Craven meeting to give their higher-profile Guineas options a racecourse gallop rather than a race to blow away the cobwebs, a move that detracts from the whole point of trials.

But the outcome of the 2,000 Guineas, including the shock blowout of hot favourite City Of Troy, should at least have a few positive knock-on impacts now we have truly entered Derby trials season.

Published on 8 May 2024inAnother View

Last updated 14:00, 8 May 2024

