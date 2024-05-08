Guineas results a boost for Derby trials, but will it prompt trainers to reconsider racecourse gallop approach?
Last month there was a general bemoaning in some quarters about how lacklustre the Guineas trials were.
It came against the backdrop of a growing tendency for trainers to use the likes of Newmarket’s Craven meeting to give their higher-profile Guineas options a racecourse gallop rather than a race to blow away the cobwebs, a move that detracts from the whole point of trials.
But the outcome of the 2,000 Guineas, including the shock blowout of hot favourite City Of Troy, should at least have a few positive knock-on impacts now we have truly entered Derby trials season.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 May 2024inAnother View
Last updated 14:00, 8 May 2024
- There is no race quite like it - absolutely right to roll out the red carpet for the one and only Chester Cup
- You'll hopefully catch a glimpse of racing's TV future if you watch Saturday's Kentucky Derby
- So much to like at Sandown - but day was tarnished by a farce at the start which robs punters
- Guineas weekend may soon be viewed as the start of the turf season with trials losing their importance
- The fab four - my magic moments to savour as a memorable jumps season reaches its finale
- There is no race quite like it - absolutely right to roll out the red carpet for the one and only Chester Cup
- You'll hopefully catch a glimpse of racing's TV future if you watch Saturday's Kentucky Derby
- So much to like at Sandown - but day was tarnished by a farce at the start which robs punters
- Guineas weekend may soon be viewed as the start of the turf season with trials losing their importance
- The fab four - my magic moments to savour as a memorable jumps season reaches its finale