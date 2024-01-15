Constitution Hill ruled out of Unibet Hurdle on Trials day due to unsatisfactory scope

Constitution Hill will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival after connections ruled him out of the Unibet Hurdle on Trials day at the track on January 27 due to an unsatisfactory scope.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of the reigning champion hurdler, said in a statement posted on X : "We have reluctantly decided Constitution Hill won't be able to run in the Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham at the end of next week.

"A routine scope last week wasn't entirely satisfactory and a follow-up this morning shows the issue hasn't resolved and therefore there would not be time to get him ready for next week.

"In the meantime he will continue with light exercise, be rescoped in a fortnight and then start his preparation for March.

"Both Michael [Buckley] and I and all the team had very much hoped for a better result this morning so that we could run on Saturday week but in the horse's and indeed everybody's interests, it would be foolish to do so and this does not affect any future plans."

Constitution Hill remains an unchanged 1-3 with sponsors Unibet for the defence of his Champion Hurdle crown on March 12, a race he will head to off the same break since his Boxing Day success in the Christmas Hurdle as was the case at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

On that occasion he had two runs under his belt, having also won the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle a month before Kempton, an option that was lost this season owing to the weather.

