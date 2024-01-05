Two top novices could put on a clash to savour - but I know which one I'm siding with
With the dreadful weather causing havoc and Sandown falling by the wayside, we will concentrate first and foremost on a meeting that is definitely going ahead and that is the fixture at Cork on Saturday.
The opening maiden hurdle over 2m at 12.12 sees 22 going to post but, realistically, not that many can be entertained, and a horse who I thought ran promisingly on his hurdles debut at Naas is the Liz Doyle-trained Will Wilde. He was a bumper winner at Sligo back in October and, being a son of Martaline, it’s likely he will be seen to better effect over obstacles. Indeed, his Naas debut certainly reinforces that train of thought.
Held up on that occasion, he did close to hold some sort of chance at the second-last, but the Willie Mullins newcomer Quai De Bourbon had got first run and never really looked like being reeled in. Even though Will Wilde was eventually beaten ten lengths, that kind of form is decent in the context of a race like this, and I’m putting my faith in Sean Flanagan to end a quiet spell for a very capable operator in Liz Doyle.
My best bet of the weekend is a strong stayer and will relish conditions - he looks bombproof
I'm very keen on this 10-1 shot in the Long Walk Hurdle and fancy him to beat the old and the new
It could be Fun Fun Fun for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Thurles - she's my wager of the weekend
10-1 looks very generous for this youngster in Sandown Grade 1
My best bet of the weekend runs in the Drinmore on Sunday - he's worth a proper wager
